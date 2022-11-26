Byron Allen’s HBCU GO signs first all-female broadcast team for 2022-2023 basketball season

HBCU GO, billed as a “cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence,” is available to stream on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, HBCUGO.tv and through the HBCU GO App.

Marking a historic first, HBCU GO, the leading digital media platform for 107 historically Black colleges and universities nationwide, will feature the first all-female broadcast team to announce games throughout the 2022-2023 basketball season.

The newest team to lead basketball broadcast duties on the free streaming platform, launched a decade ago by media mogul Byron Allen, will include play-by-play announcer Lawrencia Moten, Nicole Hutchinson as color commentator, and sideline host Courtney state, per Allen Media Group (AMG), which owns theGrio.

Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio and is helmed by Byron Allen (above), will mark the start of football season this Saturday, September 3 at 12 p.m. EST with “The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show.” (Photo: Courtesy of Allen Media Group)

The landmark announcement commemorates the 50th anniversary of Title IX — the groundbreaking education amendment that allowed women to participate equally in the same programs as their male counterparts — which took effect in 1972, as previously reported by theGrio.

“Allen Media Group is proud to honor the 50th Anniversary of Title IX by featuring a first-ever all-female broadcast team,” Allen said in a statement. “We are proud to amplify these powerful female voices and to provide best-in-class basketball game coverage from America’s top HBCUs.”

The company additionally announced the launch of its latest weekly sports coverage program, “HBCU GO TIME,” which will offer viewers HBCU-specific news and analysis about all things sports at historically Black schools across the country. Hosting the new program will be Jon Kelley, a longtime sports broadcast personality.

“The launch of our weekly ‘HBCU GO TIME’ shows our commitment to highlighting the very best HBCUs have to offer,” said Clint Evans, general manager and co-founder of HBCU GO.

HBCU GO TIME will first air Saturday, Nov. 26, at 1 pm eastern time.

Basketball court with fans in the seats (Adobe Stock)

HBCU GO is additionally available on broadcast television networks owned and operated by CBS, including Cox, Gray, Nexstar, Scripps and more.

For more information, including HBCU GO’s full-season basketball schedule, click here.

theGrio’s Adam Howard contributed to this report.

