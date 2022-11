Soulful style: the 2022 Soul Train Awards red carpet

In a holiday weekend full of celebrations, the 2022 Soul Train Awards joined theGrio Awards in celebrating Black achievement.

Loading the player...

Leftovers. Holiday deals. Football (at home and abroad, this year). The weekend after Thanksgiving is traditionally full of highlights and traditions, and this past Saturday night included two more as CBS aired the first-ever “Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards,” while the Soul Train Awards took place on BET, making it a weekend ripe for celebrating Black achievement.

If you missed the inaugural theGrio Awards, you can catch up on all the incredible and inspiring action on theGrio’s streaming channels (and we highly recommend you do). But because Black brilliance and beauty know no bounds, we’re also giving you a recap of the soulful style statements of the Soul Train Awards red carpet.

Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle Harris and LaTocha Scott of Xscape attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Nov.13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Saturday night saw the very glamorous reunion of R&B quartet Xscape, who took a break from their current tour to perform a medley of their hits before accepting this year’s Lady of Soul award.

“We’ve been watching ‘Soul Train’ pretty much all our lives and to get the Lady of Soul Award, to be recognized years after we [started] all our hard work, it’s an amazing honor,” member Tamika “Tiny” Harris told Entertainment Tonight.

The evening also saw a nostalgia-stirring performance from Morris Day and The Time, who accepted the evening’s Legend Award, and showed why they remain legendary.

“For the last 40-plus years, I’ve been living and breathing music,” said Day during his acceptance speech. “[I]t’s been a helluva ride and there’s some thank-yous that I owe along the way.”

Other 2022 Soul Train Awards attendees and performers included Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, LeToya Luckett, Jermaine Dupri, Coco Jones, Chanté Moore, and Tank. See their soulful style and more in our gallery below.

Durand Bernarr Durand Bernarr attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Novi Brown Novi Brown attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) LeToya Luckett LeToya Luckett attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Ari Lennox Ari Lennox attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Coco Jones Coco Jones attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Tank Tank attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) David "Lucky Daye" Brown David “Lucky Daye” Brown attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jerome Benton, Morris Day and Lorena Day (L-R) Jerome Benton, Morris Day and Lorena Day attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jerome Benton and Morris Day (L-R) Jerome Benton and Morris Day attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Muni Long Muni Long attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jermaine Dupri Jermaine Dupri attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Lenny Thomas Lenny Thomas attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Bobby Jones Bobby Jones attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Connie Orlando Constance M. Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET Networks attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jesse Collins CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment Jesse Collins attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Chanté Moore Chanté Moore attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) DJ Trauma DJ Trauma attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Candiace Dillard-Bassett Candiace Dillard-Bassett attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Melissa L Williams Melissa L Williams attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Queen Naija Queen Naija attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Alise Willis Alise Willis attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Liz Lafontant Liz Lafontant attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Reginae Carter Reginae Carter attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Baby Tate Baby Tate attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) MAJOR. MAJOR. attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Deon Jones Deon Jones attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Inayah Inayah attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Joyce Wrice Joyce Wrice attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) J. Holiday J. Holiday attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Skyh Alvester Black Skyh Alvester Black attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Todd Tucker Todd Tucker attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Luenell Luenell attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) J. Valentine J. Valentine attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Michelle Mitchenor Michelle Mitchenor attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Mark Tallman Mark Tallman attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Porscha Coleman Porscha Coleman attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Deon Cole Host Deon Cole attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Durand Bernarr Durand Bernarr attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.