theGrio Style Guide: Serena Williams’ new wellness brand; Mariah Carey covers W

This week in style, Sephora Accelerate announces a new cohort, and Jodie Turner-Smith and Quinta Brunson turn heads on carpets and covers alike.

Serena Williams may no longer be performing on the tennis courts, but her latest business venture is designed to perform in your wellness regimen. This week, Williams launched “Will Perform,” a collection of topical pain relief and daily muscle care products. Hoping to redefine recovery after a tough workout, Williams has teamed up with industry veterans Hank Mercier, Will Perform’s CEO, and Eric Ryan, the eco-friendly entrepreneur behind nutrition brand OLLY.

(Photo credit: Will Perform PBC)

“Recovery has played an integral role in my performance and professional success,” says Williams in the press release. “It’s a practice that can benefit anyone with an active lifestyle. That belief is what inspired us to develop a line of products that targets your muscles and can be incorporated into your daily self-care routine.”

The launch includes five products across four categories: “WILL Relieve,” “WILL Cool,” “WILL Rest,” and “WILL Soothe.” With a balance of pain relief products and daily skin/muscle care products, Williams hopes that by reframing recovery as performance care, athletes and those living active lifestyles will incorporate the practice into their daily lifestyles.

Meet the 2023 Sephora Accelerate program members

Sephora announced the newest participants for its Accelerate brand incubator program this week. Designed to build a community of innovative beauty brand founders of color, the program’s six-month curriculum lays the groundwork for brands to succeed by offering mentorship, grants, merchandising support, and investor connections. The 2023 cohort of seven includes skincare, fragrance, and makeup brands like BROWN GIRL Jane, Moodeaux, OUI the People, and more. Ultimately, the program aims to prepare all of the cohort’s BIPOC-founded brands to launch at Sephora North America.

Jimmy Choo x Timberland pays homage to NYC

(Photo credit: Jimmy Choo)

Jimmy Choo, Timberland, and designer Shanel Campbell reinvent a cult classic in their latest collaboration. After a successful collaboration in 2020, Jimmy Choo and Timberland have teamed up again to create a collection inspired by New York City, the unofficial home of “Timbs.” To capture the essence of the “Big Apple,” the global brands called on Harlem’s Fashion Row to connect with Shanel Campbell, a New York native and founder of “Bed On Water.” The Bronx native recalled how everyone in her family incorporated the classic Timberland workboot into their personal style.

“It’s a staple of New York City culture,” said Campbell per Fast Company.

In a campaign shot by Shaniquwa Jarvis, Justine Skye is seen in pieces from the seven-piece collection. This Black-woman-led campaign reflects Campbell’s goal of highlighting Black culture—and especially Black women’s influence on Timberland’s transition from workwear to fashion streetwear. While the capsule features a variety of designs, its pièce de résistance is a glamorous version of Timberland’s 6-inch heeled boots covered in Swarovski crystals.

“My goal was to honor Black female style icons who never got their flowers,” said Campbell.

Jodie Turner-Smith hosts the British Fashion Awards and aces the assignment

Jodie Turner-Smith speaks onstage during The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith has been turning heads on red carpets since film festival season in early fall and she shows no signs of stopping. The actress and fashion icon hosted the British Fashion Awards this past weekend and did so, according to Vogue, in multiple show-stopping looks.

Turner-Smith told Vogue before the big night that she intended to host the awards in “f—ing fanciful” style, and that she certainly did. Turner-Smith wore at least four different looks that were each more awe-striking than the last. From a sheer lime green drapey ruffled number on the red carpet to a white form-fitting sequin knit gown with fur coat during the awards, she dazzled. For a look at Turner-Smith and more of the evening’s fashionable attendees, check out our gallery below.

Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Winnie Harlow Winnie Harlow attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Law Roach Law Roach arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Adesuwa Aighewi Adesuwa Aighewi arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Samuel Ross Samuel Ross arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Sheila Atim Sheila Atim arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Adut Akech (l) and Samuel Elkhier Adut Akech and Samuel Elkhier attend The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Jourdan Dunn Jourdan Dunn attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Tiwa Savage Tiwa Savage attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Leomie Anderson Leomie Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Paloma Elsesser Paloma Elsesser attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Golda Rosheuvel (l) and Kaushik Velendra Golda Rosheuvel and Kaushik Velendra arrive at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Munroe Bergdorf Munroe Bergdorf attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Lucien Laviscount Lucien Laviscount attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London. Picture date: Monday December 5, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images) Maya Jama Maya Jama attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Stormzy Stormzy attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith speaks on stage during The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC) Sherrie Silver Sherrie Silver attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Sienna King Sienna King arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Lorraine Pascale Lorraine Pascale arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Leigh-Anne Pinnock Leigh-Anne Pinnock attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Richard Riakporhe Richard Riakporhe arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Lydia West Lydia West arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Vas J Morgan Vas J Morgan arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Eric Underwood Eric Underwood arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Selena Forrest Selena Forrest arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Zeta Morrison Zeta Morrison attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London. Picture date: Monday December 5, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images) Chiara Sampaio Chiara Sampaio attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London. Picture date: Monday December 5, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images) Jordan Ozuna Jordan Ozuna attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC) Rochelle Humes Rochelle Humes attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) FKA Twigs FKA Twigs attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Sabrina Elba Sabrina Elba attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Oti Mabuse Oti Mabuse attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Yasmin Finney Yasmin Finney attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Eva Apio Eva Apio attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) AJ Odudu AJ Odudu attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Dina Asher-Smith Dina Asher-Smith attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Eunice Olumide Eunice Olumide attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Ayra Ayra attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images for BFC) Omari Douglas Omari Douglas attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Olivia Dean Olivia Dean attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Talulah-Eve Brown Talulah-Eve Brown attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Saffron Hocking Saffron Hocking attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Emma Weymouth Emma Weymouth attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Akrim Abdi Akrim Abdi attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Arlo Parks Arlo Parks attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Ciinderella Balthazar Ciinderella Balthazar attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Raye Raye attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Joy Crookes Joy Crookes attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Quinta Brunson covers Cosmo

(Photo credit: Danny Kasirye/Cosmpolitan)

In need of some holiday party-style inspiration? Actress, writer and producer Quinta Brunson has you covered as Cosmopolitan magazine’s latest cover star.

For the magazine, Brunson dons a cerulean velvet Gucci gown, a red leather Dolce & Gabbana minidress, velvets, fur, and loads of sequins. She also discusses setting intentions, how she keeps the kids in her hit ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” safe, and contemplates how to celebrate yourself when you’re extremely busy winning.

“I was recently telling someone older and way more successful than me that this period feels a little bit like a blur. But the person said that watching my wins has allowed her to remember her own wins and have this celebration she never gave herself. I was like, “Wow, that’s powerful.” I look forward to the day when I can look back and remember, Ah, yeah. That was cool,” said Brunson.

Mariah Carey covers W Magazine

(Photo credit: Ethan James Green/W Magazine)

Believe it or not, the success of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” came as a surprise to the pop star. Ahead of her two-hour CBS special “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All” later this month, Christmas’ reigning pop queen gave the back story to one of her biggest hits and one of this season’s biggest songs in the latest issue of W Magazine, of which she is the cover star.

On the cover of W and within the feature profile, Carey’s style evokes her own minimalist glam in the late ‘90s and early aughts pop era, as the self-proclaimed diva poses in low-riding denim and fur jackets, among other looks. The W cover story also treats us to intimate behind-the-scenes images featuring Carey with her children.

In the interview, a portion of which was given from her bathtub, Carey also divulged that at the time the record label asked for her first Christmas album, she wasn’t initially fully convinced it was the right move.

“It was very early in my career, and I thought it was a little early for me to be doing that, but I was like, “Well, I love Christmas,” she told W.

Carey further explained the song came from her simply playing around on her piano one night. “I didn’t want it to feel specific to any era, so we didn’t use sounds that were happening at that time,” she said of the now perennial Christmas classic. “That way, it would feel classic and timeless. But I could never have imagined that it would become such a major part of my life.”

Thirteen Lune to open a Los Angeles store

CULVER CITY, CA – JUNE 09: Nyakio Kamoche Grieco speaks onstage at the In goop Health Summit at 3Labs on June 9, 2018 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for goop)

Inclusive beauty retailer Thirteen Lune will soon be opening a brick-and-mortar location. Co-founded by beauty entrepreneur Nyakio Greico and 11 Honoré founder Patrick Hernan, the two-year-old platform for Black and Brown-owned beauty brands will soon open a location in Los Angeles’ Larchmont Village, according to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).

“When we co-created Thirteen Lune in 2020 in the midst of a global pandemic and, you know, a racial reckoning, I knew that we were creating something that was needed and that it was just such an opportunity to align my passion and my purpose by being more inclusive and telling this global story of how it’s important that we allow everyone to have an equitable future within this industry,” Grieco told WWD. “We always knew we would be omnichannel…it’s really giving us an opportunity in a bigger way.”

Thirteen Lune has also launched an in-store presence at JC Penney, allowing customers across the country to experience its offerings in person. Speaking with WWD, Michelle Wlazlo, JCPenney’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said:

“We’re honored to provide BIPOC beauty founders the opportunity to expand the reach of their brands at scale through our national footprint and are happy to see Thirteen Lune continue our shared commitment to changing the face of beauty.”

The Critics Choice Association celebrates Black Hollywood

Honoree Quinta Brunson and Andra Day at the Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The ramp-up to awards season continued this week as the Critics Choice Association hosted its fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Sunday. Black Hollywood came out in force as legends to up-and-comers gathered at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, in inimitable style. Who was in attendance? See for yourself in our gallery below.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Katori Hall Katori Hall attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Andra Day Andra Day attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Ayo Edebiri Ayo Edebiri attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Jonathan Majors Jonathan Majors attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Da'Vine Joy Randolph Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Thuso Mbedu Thuso Mbedu attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kid Cudi Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Nicole Brown (l) and Gina Prince-Bythewood Nicole Brown and Gina Prince-Bythewood attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (L-R) Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan, Michael Jordan, and Jamila Jordan (L-R) Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan, Michael Jordan, and Jamila Jordan attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Boris Kodjoe Boris Kodjoe attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Wakeema Hollis (l) and Tobias Truvillion Wakeema Hollis and Tobias Truvillion attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Nneka Onuorah Nneka Onuorah attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Lauren E. Banks Lauren E. Banks attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) DeVon Franklin DeVon Franklin attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Quincy Isaiah Quincy Isaiah attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Bill Bellamy Bill Bellamy attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Julian Lerner Julian Lerner attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Joy Sunday Joy Sunday attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Sinqua Walls (l) and Nikyatu Jusu Sinqua Walls and Nikyatu Jusu attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Amanda Layne Miller Amanda Layne Miller attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Jayne Kennedy Jayne Kennedy attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Zaria Zaria attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) tWitch Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Howard Green Howard Green attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Sean Patrick Thomas (r) and Aonika Laurent Thomas Aonika Laurent Thomas and Sean Patrick Thomas attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Elisha Williams (l) and Amir O'Neil Elisha Williams (l) and Amir O’Neil attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Symone Symone attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Rhonda Ross Kendrick Rhonda Ross Kendrick attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Jamaal Finkley Jamaal Finkley attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

