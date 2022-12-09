theGrio Style Guide: Serena Williams’ new wellness brand; Mariah Carey covers W

Serena Williams may no longer be performing on the tennis courts, but her latest business venture is designed to perform in your wellness regimen. This week, Williams launched “Will Perform,” a collection of topical pain relief and daily muscle care products. Hoping to redefine recovery after a tough workout, Williams has teamed up with industry veterans Hank Mercier, Will Perform’s CEO, and Eric Ryan, the eco-friendly entrepreneur behind nutrition brand OLLY.
“Recovery has played an integral role in my performance and professional success,” says Williams in the press release. “It’s a practice that can benefit anyone with an active lifestyle. That belief is what inspired us to develop a line of products that targets your muscles and can be incorporated into your daily self-care routine.”
The launch includes five products across four categories: “WILL Relieve,” “WILL Cool,” “WILL Rest,” and “WILL Soothe.” With a balance of pain relief products and daily skin/muscle care products, Williams hopes that by reframing recovery as performance care, athletes and those living active lifestyles will incorporate the practice into their daily lifestyles.
Meet the 2023 Sephora Accelerate program members
Sephora announced the newest participants for its Accelerate brand incubator program this week. Designed to build a community of innovative beauty brand founders of color, the program’s six-month curriculum lays the groundwork for brands to succeed by offering mentorship, grants, merchandising support, and investor connections. The 2023 cohort of seven includes skincare, fragrance, and makeup brands like BROWN GIRL Jane, Moodeaux, OUI the People, and more. Ultimately, the program aims to prepare all of the cohort’s BIPOC-founded brands to launch at Sephora North America.
Jimmy Choo, Timberland, and designer Shanel Campbell reinvent a cult classic in their latest collaboration. After a successful collaboration in 2020, Jimmy Choo and Timberland have teamed up again to create a collection inspired by New York City, the unofficial home of “Timbs.” To capture the essence of the “Big Apple,” the global brands called on Harlem’s Fashion Row to connect with Shanel Campbell, a New York native and founder of “Bed On Water.” The Bronx native recalled how everyone in her family incorporated the classic Timberland workboot into their personal style.
“It’s a staple of New York City culture,” said Campbell per Fast Company.
In a campaign shot by Shaniquwa Jarvis, Justine Skye is seen in pieces from the seven-piece collection. This Black-woman-led campaign reflects Campbell’s goal of highlighting Black culture—and especially Black women’s influence on Timberland’s transition from workwear to fashion streetwear. While the capsule features a variety of designs, its pièce de résistance is a glamorous version of Timberland’s 6-inch heeled boots covered in Swarovski crystals.
“My goal was to honor Black female style icons who never got their flowers,” said Campbell.
Jodie Turner-Smith hosts the British Fashion Awards and aces the assignment
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith has been turning heads on red carpets since film festival season in early fall and she shows no signs of stopping. The actress and fashion icon hosted the British Fashion Awards this past weekend and did so, according to Vogue, in multiple show-stopping looks. Turner-Smith told Vogue before the big night that she intended to host the awards in “f—ing fanciful” style, and that she certainly did. Turner-Smith wore at least four different looks that were each more awe-striking than the last. From a sheer lime green drapey ruffled number on the red carpet to a white form-fitting sequin knit gown with fur coat during the awards, she dazzled. For a look at Turner-Smith and more of the evening’s fashionable attendees, check out our gallery below.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Law Roach
Law Roach arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Adesuwa Aighewi
Adesuwa Aighewi arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Samuel Ross
Samuel Ross arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Sheila Atim
Sheila Atim arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Adut Akech (l) and Samuel Elkhier
Adut Akech and Samuel Elkhier attend The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Leomie Anderson
Leomie Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Paloma Elsesser
Paloma Elsesser attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Golda Rosheuvel (l) and Kaushik Velendra
Golda Rosheuvel and Kaushik Velendra arrive at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Munroe Bergdorf
Munroe Bergdorf attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Lucien Laviscount
Lucien Laviscount attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London. Picture date: Monday December 5, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
Maya Jama
Maya Jama attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Stormzy
Stormzy attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith speaks on stage during The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Sherrie Silver
Sherrie Silver attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Sienna King
Sienna King arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Lorraine Pascale
Lorraine Pascale arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Richard Riakporhe
Richard Riakporhe arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Lydia West
Lydia West arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Vas J Morgan
Vas J Morgan arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Eric Underwood
Eric Underwood arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Selena Forrest
Selena Forrest arrives at The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Zeta Morrison
Zeta Morrison attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London. Picture date: Monday December 5, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
Chiara Sampaio
Chiara Sampaio attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London. Picture date: Monday December 5, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
Jordan Ozuna
Jordan Ozuna attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Rochelle Humes
Rochelle Humes attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Sabrina Elba
Sabrina Elba attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Oti Mabuse
Oti Mabuse attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Yasmin Finney
Yasmin Finney attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Eva Apio
Eva Apio attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
AJ Odudu
AJ Odudu attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Dina Asher-Smith
Dina Asher-Smith attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Eunice Olumide
Eunice Olumide attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Ayra
Ayra attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Omari Douglas
Omari Douglas attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Talulah-Eve Brown
Talulah-Eve Brown attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Saffron Hocking
Saffron Hocking attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Emma Weymouth
Emma Weymouth attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Akrim Abdi
Akrim Abdi attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Ciinderella Balthazar
Ciinderella Balthazar attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Raye
Raye attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Joy Crookes
Joy Crookes attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
For the magazine, Brunson dons a cerulean velvet Gucci gown, a red leather Dolce & Gabbana minidress, velvets, fur, and loads of sequins. She also discusses setting intentions, how she keeps the kids in her hit ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” safe, and contemplates how to celebrate yourself when you’re extremely busy winning.
“I was recently telling someone older and way more successful than me that this period feels a little bit like a blur. But the person said that watching my wins has allowed her to remember her own wins and have this celebration she never gave herself. I was like, “Wow, that’s powerful.” I look forward to the day when I can look back and remember, Ah, yeah. That was cool,” said Brunson.
On the cover of W and within the feature profile, Carey’s style evokes her own minimalist glam in the late ‘90s and early aughts pop era, as the self-proclaimed diva poses in low-riding denim and fur jackets, among other looks. The W cover story also treats us to intimate behind-the-scenes images featuring Carey with her children.
In the interview, a portion of which was given from her bathtub, Carey also divulged that at the time the record label asked for her first Christmas album, she wasn’t initially fully convinced it was the right move.
“It was very early in my career, and I thought it was a little early for me to be doing that, but I was like, “Well, I love Christmas,” she told W.
Carey further explained the song came from her simply playing around on her piano one night. “I didn’t want it to feel specific to any era, so we didn’t use sounds that were happening at that time,” she said of the now perennial Christmas classic. “That way, it would feel classic and timeless. But I could never have imagined that it would become such a major part of my life.”
Thirteen Lune to open a Los Angeles store
Inclusive beauty retailer Thirteen Lune will soon be opening a brick-and-mortar location. Co-founded by beauty entrepreneur Nyakio Greico and 11 Honoré founder Patrick Hernan, the two-year-old platform for Black and Brown-owned beauty brands will soon open a location in Los Angeles’ Larchmont Village, according to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).
“When we co-created Thirteen Lune in 2020 in the midst of a global pandemic and, you know, a racial reckoning, I knew that we were creating something that was needed and that it was just such an opportunity to align my passion and my purpose by being more inclusive and telling this global story of how it’s important that we allow everyone to have an equitable future within this industry,” Grieco told WWD. “We always knew we would be omnichannel…it’s really giving us an opportunity in a bigger way.”
Thirteen Lune has also launched an in-store presence at JC Penney, allowing customers across the country to experience its offerings in person. Speaking with WWD, Michelle Wlazlo, JCPenney’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said:
“We’re honored to provide BIPOC beauty founders the opportunity to expand the reach of their brands at scale through our national footprint and are happy to see Thirteen Lune continue our shared commitment to changing the face of beauty.”
The Critics Choice Association celebrates Black Hollywood
The ramp-up to awards season continued this week as the Critics Choice Association hosted its fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Sunday. Black Hollywood came out in force as legends to up-and-comers gathered at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, in inimitable style. Who was in attendance? See for yourself in our gallery below.
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Katori Hall
Katori Hall attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Andra Day
Andra Day attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Thuso Mbedu
Thuso Mbedu attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kid Cudi
Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Nicole Brown (l) and Gina Prince-Bythewood
Nicole Brown and Gina Prince-Bythewood attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(L-R) Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan, Michael Jordan, and Jamila Jordan
(L-R) Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan, Michael Jordan, and Jamila Jordan attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Boris Kodjoe
Boris Kodjoe attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Wakeema Hollis (l) and Tobias Truvillion
Wakeema Hollis and Tobias Truvillion attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Nneka Onuorah
Nneka Onuorah attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lauren E. Banks
Lauren E. Banks attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
DeVon Franklin
DeVon Franklin attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Quincy Isaiah
Quincy Isaiah attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Bill Bellamy
Bill Bellamy attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Julian Lerner
Julian Lerner attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Joy Sunday
Joy Sunday attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sinqua Walls (l) and Nikyatu Jusu
Sinqua Walls and Nikyatu Jusu attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Amanda Layne Miller
Amanda Layne Miller attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jayne Kennedy
Jayne Kennedy attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Zaria
Zaria attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
tWitch
Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Howard Green
Howard Green attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sean Patrick Thomas (r) and Aonika Laurent Thomas
Aonika Laurent Thomas and Sean Patrick Thomas attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Elisha Williams (l) and Amir O'Neil
Elisha Williams (l) and Amir O’Neil attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Symone
Symone attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Rhonda Ross Kendrick
Rhonda Ross Kendrick attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamaal Finkley
Jamaal Finkley attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
