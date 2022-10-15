What’s love got to do with it? Everything, if it’s the new Tina Turner Barbie

In celebration of the undisputed 'Queen of Rock 'n Roll,' Barbie has unveiled a doll in Tina Turner's likeness commemorating her chart-topping hit.



Loading the player...

It’s been nearly 40 years since Tina Turner strutted solo into a new phase of her already storied career, topping the charts with her 1984 hit, “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” In the video for the sultry single, Turner memorably struts down tough city streets in a jean jacket atop a black leather minidress and heels, her legendary legs accentuated by fishnet stockings and her bronzed hair in a spiky, rock goddess-worthy ‘do. It was a new phase of life and career for the then 45-year-old Turner was an about-face from her years headlining the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, with a new look to match.

Photos: Mattel

In the nearly four decades since, Turner’s life and music have been commemorated by an Oscar-nominated film and Tony-winning Broadway musical. Now, the iconic look of “What’s Love Got to Do with It” can mesmerize a new generation and longtime fans alike. On Thursday, Barbie debuted a new doll in Turner’s likeness, recreating the moment that re-cemented her status as the “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll.“

Per a press release, the legacy toymaker explained why Turner was a natural choice of tribute to add to its Barbie Signature Music Series, where her doll joins the likenesses of fellow music legends Elvis Presley, David Bowie and Gloria Estefan.

From a young girl singing in her rural church choir in Nutbush, Tennessee to becoming the legendary icon hailed as the undisputed “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll,” Barbie® celebrates the unprecedented music career and journey of Tina Turner. Throughout her acclaimed career, Tina Turner has amassed accolades and a lifetime of achievements befitting of a music legend. Source: Mattel

Photos: Mattel

Beyond being honored by the doll, Turner reportedly worked closely with the Barbie team at Mattel to recreate the signature look of the video, which includes her smoky-eyed makeup and red lipstick. “I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey,” said Turner in a statement, according to Rolling Stone.

For fans clamoring to get their hands on this piece of the Queen of Rock ‘n Roll’s legacy, the limited-edition Tina Turner Barbie retails for $55, and is already selling fast at Mattel Shop, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and on Mattel Creations.

Maiysha Kai is theGrio’s lifestyle editor, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, great books and aesthetics, and the brilliance of Black culture. She is also the editor-author of Body (Words of Change series).

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.