Marsai Martin has surgery to remove ovarian cyst

The “Black-ish” star took to social media over the weekend to reveal that she had a “large ovarian cyst” removed.

Loading the player...

Marsai Martin recently had to undergo surgery to remove an ovarian cyst.

The “Black-ish” star took to social media over the weekend to reveal that she had a “large ovarian cyst” removed after it “gave me constant pain for 4+ years,” the 18-year-old actress wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Marsai Martin attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

An ovarian cyst is defined by the Mayo Clinic as a sac, usually filled with fluid, on the surface of the ovary. If left untreated, cysts can cause complications.

“I really don’t remember any of this sh*t because of the anesthesia, lol. But I will say that I am very grateful to have family and educators by my side in support of this process,” Martin said.

Martin is getting candid about the medical issue to “spread awareness and share my experience to the young women out there that may be going through the same thing or have difficult menstrual cycles,” she explained.

“You are never alone. Listen to your body. It always shows you signs. Health is wealth,” Martin added.

The young star followed up the next day on her Instagram Story to thank fans “for all the love” they’re sending her way.

“The procedure was 10 days ago and I’m now feeling fine. I also appreciate the stories from folks that have been through the same thing! But I’m back and I’m betta,” said Martin.

Meanwhile, theGrio recently caught up with Martin to dish on her new film “Fantasy Football,” in which she both stars and serves as executive producer.

In the film, Martin stars as Callie A. Coleman, an exceptionally smart kid who discovers she can control her dad (Omari Hardwick), who happens to be an NFL player, while he is on the field via a football video game.

“It was lots of fun getting to know the cast and crew … without spoiling the movie, we had really big set pieces and different experiences that I’ll always keep in my heart. It’s a very unique, yet needed movie. I think it’s perfect for streaming,” Martin told us.

Directed by Anton Cropper, “Fantasy Football” is now streaming on Paramount+.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!