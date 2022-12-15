‘The Upshaws’ to return for season 3 at Netflix

The new season of the popular sitcom starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes premieres in February.

Get ready for more time with “The Upshaws!” The popular Netflix sitcom is officially returning for a third season in February.

Created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes, the show stars comedian and actor Mike Epps, Sykes, Kim Fields and others.

Epps is Bennie Upshaw, “a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success,” according to the show description that theGrio obtained.

(L to R) Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, Kim Fields as Regina and Mike Epps as Bennie in Episode 302 of “The Upshaws.” (Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

The new season will follow “The Upshaws” as the family continues “to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes and the love and drama that comes with family.”

During the first season, Epps, Sykes and Fields sat down with theGrio and broke down their desire to tell an “authentic” story with this show. “We started off saying we want to do a funny show,” Sykes said.

Continued Sykes, “Also the shows that we grew up on, they were authentic families. You could relate to them. I think that’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to show a family who’s going through some stuff today and to show what that looks like and that it’s just part of what people are going through right now. I think it is very important and I’m glad we were able to touch on that.”

The third season of “The Upshaws” (“The Upshaws Part 3”) premieres Feb. 16, 2023, on Netflix.

