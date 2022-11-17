Mike Epps to open multipurpose entertainment club in downtown Detroit

Mike Epps is bringing a new, multipurpose club to downtown Detroit next spring.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the comedian’s One Mike Detroit will function as an entertainment venue featuring stand-up comedy, live music, spoken word and a restaurant.

The club’s restaurant — Savour 42— will be under the helm of Detroit native Louis Morgan III and specialize in seafood, lamb, beef and chicken dishes along with vegan cuisine, according to The Detroit News. The upper loft area dubbed the Luxe Lounge will feature Epps’ new Eppic Spirits line as well as other products from Black-owned businesses.

Mike Epps, performing on Byron Allen’s Feeding America Comedy Festival in May 2020, is opening a new multipurpose club in downtown Detroit..(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Allen Media Group)

The venue’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts are now live. According to the Detroit Free Press, a Google cached version of the One Mike webpage on Nov. 4 said: “Whether you seek big laughs, spoken word, gospel, jazz or cool rhythm & blues, One Mike will have everything you need!” The promotional copy also vows “a fresh, delectable dining experience.”

The venue is taking over the $1.5 million property at 1331 Broadway St. that was formerly the Punch Bowl Social space, which closed during the COVID pandemic. One Mike Detroit will open in spring 2023.

“Detroit has always been a great city for comedy and a second home to me,” said Epps in a statement, The News reports. “I’m excited to announce the flagship location for the One Mike brand in Downtown Detroit. We’re bringing superb dining and premier comedy experiences to 1331 Broadway.”

One Mike Detroit, which the Rev. Horace Sheffield III co-owns and which has a managing team that includes local community members, is Detroit’s second comedy venue to open this year. The Detroit House of Comedy opened in June.

In related news, Epps, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Earthquake are hitting the road for the Straight No Chaser Comedy Tour. The comedy legends will perform at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 29. More dates will be added in the new year.

Meanwhile, Epps is busy as an actor. He is currently starring in the Paramount+ original film, “On The Come Up,” the directorial debut of actress Sanaa Lathan, which is based on Angie Thomas’ The New York Times No. 1 bestseller. On Netflix, he stars in the hit comedy series, “The Upshaws.”

