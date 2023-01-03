Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and more to present at Golden Globes

Colman Domingo, Niecy Nash-Betts, Tracy Morgan and others also will be among the presenters at next week's ceremony.

Loading the player...

Get ready for the Golden Globes. The popular awards show is a week away from returning, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association just announced the first round of presenters for the ceremony, which is set to air on NBC and Peacock.

The first batch of presenters is stacked with popular stars of TV and film, many of whom have appeared in some of the biggest projects of the year. Billy Porter and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who both starred in FX’s “Pose,” will present this year. Porter recently made his directorial debut with “Anything’s Possible” on Prime Video, while Rodriguez starred alongside Maya Rudolph in the Apple TV Plus series “Loot,” which recently got renewed for a second season.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (left) and Billy Porter attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2018. Both “Pose” stars will be presenters at the Golden Globes ceremony next week. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo of “Euphoria” and “Candyman,” comedian and actress Nicole Byer and comedian/actor Tracy Morgan are also on the list of presenters. Domingo has appeared in various recent projects and has many on the horizon, including starring as Mister in the movie musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” and as Bayard Rustin in the biopic based on the civil rights activist’s life, “Rustin.” Byer, in addition to her various hosting duties on shows like “Nailed It!” and her popular podcast “Why Won’t You Date Me?,” currently stars in NBC’s “Grand Crew.”

Morgan recently appeared in the Apple TV holiday film “Spirited,” starring Octavia Spencer, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Niecy Nash-Betts will also present this year, fresh off appearing in one of the biggest shows on Netflix this year, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Also named as presenters are Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne and Quentin Tarantino.

As theGrio previously reported, the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards marks the return of the ceremony to television following significant controversy surrounding the HFPA, including the lack of diversity in the association as well as in the nominations for the Golden Globes in 2021, and more. While the Golden Globes were held last season, the ceremony was not televised.

Jerrod Carmichael, fresh off his Emmys win for his acclaimed comedy special, “Rothaniel,” is set to host the ceremony. Last month, the HFPA also announced Eddie Murphy as this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which each year is presented to “a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards show will air live on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!