Jerrod Carmichael to host ’80th Golden Globe Awards’

The acclaimed comedian, writer and actor is fresh off his Emmy win for his HBO comedy special, "Rothaniel."

Jerrod Carmichael is taking over the Golden Globes! That’s right, the Emmy-award winning comedian, writer and actor has been named the host of the “80th Golden Globe Awards” for the ceremony’s return to television next year.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) made the announcement on Thursday in a press release that theGrio obtained.

HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement, “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic ’80th Golden Globe Awards.’ His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Jerrod Carmichael, shown here during a guest spot on “The Howard Stern Show” earlier this year, has been named the host of the” 80th Golden Globe Awards.” (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

This announcement comes after a major year for Carmichael, who charmed audiences and fans alike with his Emmy Award winning comedy special on HBO, “Rothaniel.” The same week of the special, the comedian also hosted “Saturday Night Live” to rave reviews.

As theGrio previously reported, it has been an interesting few years for the HFPA following intense backlash over the lack of diversity in its voting body as well as nominations during the 2021 Golden Globes. This led to the 2022 Golden Globes being completely untelevised. Since those events, the HFPA has since made major changes.

According to an announcement made earlier this year, the voting body now “represents 62 different countries.” It is “52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.”

The “80th Golden Globe Awards” ceremony is scheduled to air live at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock.

