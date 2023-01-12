Watch: TheGrio Top 3 | What are the top three methods for saving money?

It’s not uncommon for people to generate multiple streams of income. Millennials share tips for hanging onto those coins.

We live in a society where working one 9-to-5 job is a thing of the past. It’s not uncommon for people to generate multiple streams of income. Most people don’t fall short when it comes to making money; the issue’s with keeping it!

With the right amount of planning and discipline, keeping your coins can be easily attainable. Listen up as Alexandria Ikomoni and Dozie Ezemma share their top three methods for saving money.

