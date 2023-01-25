Meagan Good said Whoopi Goldberg was ‘instrumental’ in helping her get through her divorce

The actress gives her “Harlem” co-star Whoopi Goldberg her flowers on “The View.”

Meagan Good and Whoopi Goldberg’s friendship proves that there is power in sisterhood.

During a recent appearance on “The View,” the “Harlem” actress shared how her co-star Goldberg became “instrumental” in helping her get through her divorce from actor and producer DeVon Franklin.

Good, who met Goldberg more than 30 years ago on the set of the comedy film, “Soapdish,” said on the set of “Harlem” that Goldberg is always looking out for her and the other women who star alongside them. So much so, Goldberg apparently doesn’t even like when she has to be mean to Good during scenes.

Meagan Good attends Prime Video’s “Harlem” Premiere Screening and After Party on Dec. 1, 2021 at AMC Magic Johnson Theater in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

“I have to give you your flowers,” Good said to Goldberg, adding, “You’re so nurturing and amazing and kind … It’s been a joy. I feel very, very privileged.”

Goldberg also offered advice and support to Good as she went through her divorce from Franklin.

“I gotta say again, Whoopi was very instrumental in that, because we had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me,” she said.

Almost a decade after they married in 2012, having met on the set of the 2011 romantic comedy-drama “Jumping the Broom,” Good and Franklin filed for divorce in December 2021. At the time, a source reported that their split was “a long time coming” and said busy work schedules were the ultimate reason driving the divorce. Good and Franklin both expressed that there was no fault on either side.

While on “The View,” Good said since her divorce, “I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve rediscovered myself in a lot of ways.”

Good also expressed excitement for what’s next.

“I’m like, ‘All right, Lord, if you allowed it, what’s next, Dad?’ It’s exciting for me, low-key. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have a second chance at whatever’s supposed to be next.”

She added, “I’m really embracing that, excited about it. I don’t know what to expect and that’s kind of amazing.”

The actress has plenty to look forward to. “Harlem,” a dramedy that follows four women through their misadventures dating in New York City, returns to Amazon Prime for a second season on Feb. 3. Good will also reprise her role as Darla Dudley in the upcoming “Shazam!” sequel.

