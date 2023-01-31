FX cancels ‘Kindred’ after one season

The series, based on the genre-bending Octavia E. Butler novel of the same name, premiered in December on Hulu.

FX has canceled “Kindred,” the series based on the Octavia E. Butler Hugo Award-winning 1979 novel of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series premiered Dec. 13 on Hulu with all of Season 1’s eight episodes available to stream. Acclaimed playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is the executive producer and showrunner of “Kindred,” which centers around a young Black woman, Dana James, who uproots her life and moves to Los Angeles.

Just as she gets settled into her new home, Dana begins suddenly and violently time-traveling from the present day to a 19th-century plantation, which she soon discovers is linked to her family. Described as a “genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind,” the series received mixed reviews, ranging from “compelling” to thumbs-down on the adaptation.

(L-R) Ryan Kwanten, Eisa Davis, Lindsey Blackwell, Sophina Brown, Sheria Irving, Mallori Johnson, Branden Jacobs Jenkins, David Alexander Kaplan, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith and Brooke Bloom attend FX’s “Kindred” Red Carpet Premiere Event at Avalon Hollywood. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Mallori Johnson stars as Dana in the series. It also stars Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin, Ryan Kwanten as Thomas Weylin, Gayle Rankin as Margaret Weylin, David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus Weylin, Austin Smith as Luke, Sophina Brown as Sarah, and Sheria Irving as Olivia.

FX’s decision to cancel a series after one season is a “rare” one, as CEO John Landgraf “takes a slow and methodical approach to development,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Still, FX is expected to “support” Jacobs-Jenkins if he decides to shop around the series to other streamers or networks.

“Kindred” is currently streaming on Hulu.

