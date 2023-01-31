Shemar Moore just told us about pregnant girlfriend. Now the baby’s here.

The “S.W.A.T.” actor revealed that the birth of his first child coincides with the three-year anniversary of the death of his beloved mother

Loading the player...

Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed their first child together — a baby girl!

“Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy,” a Moore rep exclusively told People. (Dizon has a son from a previous relationship and a 5-year-old daughter with actor Stephen Bishop.)

The couple named their newborn daughter — born on Jan. 24 — Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore and shared the first public photos of her Monday on social media. “I shall call her squishy and she shall be mine and she shall be my squishy,” Dizon wrote in her caption.

Shemar Moore attends the New York Television Festival primetime world premiere of S.W.A.T. on Oct. 24, 2017 at the SVA Theatre in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Daddy with the win picking her coming home outfit 🥰❤️ OBSESSED,” she said about the adorable pink fuzzy onesie the baby is wearing in one photo.

TheGrio previously reported that Moore first announced that he was expecting his first child on a preview of the Jan. 26 broadcast of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” During the conversation, the “S.W.A.T.” actor revealed that the baby’s due date coincides with the three-year anniversary of the death of his beloved mother.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52 1/2 years old. My mother is in heaven right now, it’ll be the three-year anniversary on Feb. 8,” he said. “And on Feb. 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

In a clip from the episode, Hudson noted that Moore’s mother is “smiling at you from heaven.”

Moore expressed a range of emotions about the timing of the two events. “I’m so excited,” he said. “I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that maybe ‘that ship had sailed,’ kind of thing, and God had my back and things lined up.”

Continued Moore, “It’s going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!