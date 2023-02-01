Audible and Higher Ground announce ‘Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast’

The upcoming podcast features conversations from the former first lady's book tour with Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and others.

Fresh off the release of her bestselling book, Michelle Obama has a new podcast on the way. Audible and Higher Ground have announced “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,” which is set to capture many of the former first lady’s live tour events and other exclusive content.

The podcast comes under an “exclusive, worldwide, multi-project, multi-year” first-look deal between Audible and the Obamas’ Higher Ground Production company, according a press release that theGrio obtained.

Scheduled weekly, the show will consist of eight episodes exclusively on Audible for two weeks, before they become available everywhere podcasts are found. Conversations with the likes of Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb and others will be featured.

Michelle Obama walks onstage on Dec. 13, 2022 during The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times — in Conversation with Michelle Obama at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA)

In the press release, Dan Fierman, head of audio at Higher Ground, praised the working relationship that has formed with Obama. “After the remarkable reception to “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” we’re excited to bring listeners more wisdom, humor, and empathy from Mrs. Obama and some of her brilliant friends,” he said. “With Audible, a company with a rich history of producing compelling audio storytelling, we have found a true collaborator. Using audio from her deeply inspiring The Light We Carry tour as a foundation for this original series, we look forward to sharing these incredible stories and profound conversations with listeners throughout the world.”

Obama expressed her pleasure with the new project in remarks in a statement accompanying the press release. “Like so many people around the world, I felt isolated, disconnected, and discouraged during the pandemic,” she said. “Writing ‘The Light We Carry’ was a way for me to make sense of it and reflect on some of the biggest challenges we all face in life — and the tour was an incredible way to share those stories with my readers and connect with real people once again.”

Continued Obama, “The best part is that this time around I got to bring some of my best friends and favorite personalities to join in the fun. That’s what ‘Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast’ is all about — it’s a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments, lovingly made by our incredible team at Higher Ground and the fantastic people at Audible. I can’t wait for you all to take a listen.”

“Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” is set to debut March 7 on Audible.

