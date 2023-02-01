Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release their foundation’s ‘Impact Report’

The two launched Archewell in 2020 after quitting their senior roles working for the British royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation released its first Impact Report on Sunday, showing the work the non-profit has accomplished since its inception two years ago.

The royal couple launched Archewell in 2020 after quitting their senior roles working for the British royal family. During Archewell’s first full year of operations (2021 to 2022), the foundation raised $13 million and made grants totaling $3 million to support vaccine equity, relief centers, refugees and online technical development, PEOPLE reports. In the coming years, the rest will be used to fund charitable grants.

“The Archewell Foundation is an impact-driven non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Our core purpose is, quite simply, to do good,” a statement on the foundation’s website reads. “We meet the moment by showing up, taking action, and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities, both local and global, online and offline.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on Dec. 6, 2022, at the New York Hilton in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

According to the foundation’s Impact Report, partnerships were formed that fulfilled its mission: Global Citizen procured 12.66 million COVID-19 vaccines; World Central Kitchen served 50,000 meals, and a grant to Human First Coalition helped 7,468 people leave Afghanistan.

“After the initial media blitz on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and most especially with the invasion of Ukraine, donors quickly lost interest in Afghanistan — but Archewell has been there for us,” said Human First Coalition cofounder Safi Rauf in a statement. “We were able to provide humanitarian aid in various forms to upwards of 10,000 individuals in Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

Following the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Harry and Meghan’s non-profit built a playground in the city. Additionally, the foundation sponsored 13 fellows at the Institute for Rebooting Social Media at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University.

Harry and Meghan previously explained in a statement the meaning behind Archewell’s name. “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the couple said.

They continued, “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

