Dear Tyre Nichols, we’re sorry we couldn’t save you

In this week's segment of "That's The Point," theGrio's Natasha S. Alford talks about the ritual mourning of police brutality victims in America and the frustration and grief around stalled police reform efforts.

On this episode of TheGrio Weekly, we ask: Why do we keep meeting Black people at the end of their lives in the most demeaning ways?

In America, it appears we have these rituals when it comes to two things: mass shootings and police brutality, whereby we — the public — are shocked, appalled, outraged and march for change. Politicians make promises, bills are proposed, then die and we move on — only for it all to happen again. Rinse and repeat.

The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, which had support from House Democrats and co-sponsor Republican Tim Scott passed in the House with no GOP votes, got stalled in negotiations. But it wouldn’t have saved Tyre. Our talk of police reform and all the debates we’ve had over the past couple of decades couldn’t save Tyre Nichols, so the end of his life was our introduction to him.

Tyre Nichols, who friends described as joyful and lovable, had a passion for photography. (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

But Tyre Nichols was more than a police brutality victim. He was a beloved son, father, brother and friend.

