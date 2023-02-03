Recruiters are seeking skilled workers; here’s how to stand out and land the job you want

In the midst of a job search? Learn how to be savvy when engaging with recruiters and how to outpace the competition.

The digital age has made searching for a job and landing an interview much more accessible than for generations past, but with so much competition in the marketplace, you’ve got to be even savvier about your process. One of the ways to accelerate your job search is to connect with a recruiter actively looking for people to fill jobs at the company you want to work for.

According to DaNeisha Goode, an experienced recruiting professional and the founder of Relay Resume & Career Services, it starts with the understanding you can search for recruiters just like they can search for you. Just log onto LinkedIn and narrow it down from there.

“So, if you are interested in working for Target in their corporate office in Minnesota, You can start by searching ‘Target.’ And then ‘People, Minnesota.’ Then you’ll get to see people,” said Goode. “Usually, their job titles will be there, and you’ll get a better idea. Sometimes it just says, ‘recruiters.’ Sometimes it just says ‘HR.’”

Goode says to stick with connecting to titles that say “recruiters” or “talent acquisition” and ignore the HR roles. The human resources team has typically got enough on their plates, and likely won’t be able to help you much online.

When you’ve found the right person, get organized and craft an intentional message. Goode says recruiters are sifting through a lot of information; therefore, they need you to get to the point, and quickly. Here’s how she suggests you jump in the DMs:

“‘Hey, I’m interested in the product manager position. Job acquisition number 47245. If this is not your position; if you don’t know about it, would you mind passing my information on to the right person for me?’ “

Goode says to prepare to be ignored if you come out of the gate with anything less.

“For the love of all that is good and holy: Do not come in here saying, ‘Is there anything you think I’m qualified for?’” she advises.

For more tips on how to talk to a recruiter online and how to avoid an increasingly common recruiting scam, watch this week’s episode of “The Reset with Coach Tish,” above.

