Meagan Good reveals Halle Berry’s sweet gesture during her divorce

From the beginning of her marriage to the end, the "Harlem" star received love from her Oscar-winning industry sister.

Some say you should never meet your heroes, but for Meagan Good, meeting hers exceeded her expectations. During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the actress revealed how Halle Berry showed her love during both the peak and downfall of her marriage.

In 2012, just a few days before her wedding, Good met the Academy Award-winning actress at a restaurant. After some nervous contemplation, Good introduced herself, which led to a heartfelt and emotional conversation about Berry’s influence on her career.

“I was like, ‘I love you so much. You’ve been such an inspiration to me. I know you’ve gone through so many things publicly and privately and in your career, and you’re just so strong’,” Good disclosed. “First, I got emotional, and then she got emotional because I got emotional. And she just was so sweet. And then, two years later, she started following me on Instagram and she comments on my pictures.”

Meagan Good, left, revealed that Halle Berry showed her “a lot of support and love” during a difficult period. (Photos: Getty Images)

Fast forward a few years later in 2021 when Good and her husband, Devon Franklin, announced the end of their nine-year marriage. Good described the highly-publicized split as a time of transition, intentional growth and healing during which Berry offered her a supportive ear.

“We share the same makeup artist — shoutout to Jorge back there,” Good exclaimed. “He was saying she was wanting to know [if] she should reach out to me when I was going through my divorce. So I was just like, that’s really sweet that there was a lot of support and love.”

Berry was not the only Hollywood icon to support Good during her divorce. Good has recently revealed how Whoopi Goldberg was instrumental in helping her get through this period.

On Amazon Prime’s, series “Harlem,” Good emphasized that her costar continuously looked out for her, despite their complex fictional relationship. “I have to give you your flowers,” Good said to Goldberg on The View. “You’re so nurturing and amazing and kind … It’s been a joy. I feel very, very privileged.”

