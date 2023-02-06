Storm Reid’s new home is a celebration she’s sharing with her mom

Actress and University of Southern California student Storm Reid discussed the milestone and her mother's sacrifices on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.'

Often, parents might feel as though their children do not fully understand the sacrifices made in service to their success. Not in the case of Storm Reid.

The “Euphoria” and “Missing” star recently appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to discuss balancing college life at the University of Southern California with her growing career and how her mother’s sacrifices helped Reid realize her dreams in Hollywood. To celebrate her mother’s steadfast support, the 19-year-old actress, who also appears in HBO’s hit series “The Last of Us,” just bought a new home in Los Angeles for the two to share.

“I worked really hard and to be able to share my blessings with my mom, she’s made so many sacrifices for me. To be able to come to L.A. and actually build a home is a really, really big deal,” Reid told Hudson.

Storm Reid attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO’s “The Last of Us” on Jan. 9, 2023 at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

She also gave herself some well-deserved kudos for reaching the milestone. “Even though I’m so grateful and I’m moving in a space of gratitude, sometimes you just gotta pat yourself on the back,” she said.

Reid also explained to Hudson how she’s been adjusting to college life. Now in her sophomore year at USC, the acting and African American studies major noted that enrolling was the best decision she ever made. “I was feeling very fulfilled as a young person who works, but I just wanted to go to the football games and further my education and go to the parties and be a regular teenager,” she said. “I’m just so grateful that I’m blessed enough to do both. It is challenging, but it is so fun.”

One of the challenges Reid had to navigate early on was encountering “Euphoria” fans. “When I first got to school it was a little awkward,” she said. “People were calling me [my ‘Euphoria’ character] Gia, like, ‘Oh, what’s happening on Euphoria?’ I’m like, ‘Babe, I’m going to class, I don’t know’.”

What has not been a challenge is her roommate situation: Reid rooms with Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant. Reid disclosed how the two became Instagram friends after the premiere of her film, “A Wrinkle in Time,” which Bryant and her family attended.

Shortly after, Reid noticed through social media that both were starting at USC at the same time. Bryant reached out and asked if Reid would be interested in being roommates, and the rest is history. “I was stressed out about a roommate situation anyway; I was like, ‘Let’s do it,’” said Reid.

Hudson reflected on how lovely it’s been to see both Bryant and Reid blossoming into young women. “To see y’all all grow up and be smart, brilliant, beautiful young women — you’re setting a great example. I feel like a proud mama,” Hudson said.

