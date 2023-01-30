Eboni K. Williams to star in ‘Equal Justice’ court series with Allen Media Group

The daily one-hour court series is set to debut this fall.

Loading the player...

Get ready for a brand new court series! Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has announced “Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams,” debuting this fall.

“Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams”

Allen Media Group

Per the press release obtained by theGrio, the show is a daily one-hour strip that is available to television stations, global cable, network, and digital distribution platforms. Allen, the Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, shared in a statement, “We at Allen Media Group are proud to add ‘Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams’ to our amazing portfolio of court shows.”

The statement continues, “Eboni K. Williams is an outstanding and charismatic television host, and we are extremely confident that our newest court series will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, and Judge Lauren Lake.”

Williams, who currently hosts a series on The Grio Television Network, “The Grio with Eboni K. Williams,” is a lawyer, author and television host. In 2020 Williams made history as the first Black cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York,” and has subsequently appeared as a co-host of “The View.”

Williams has also released her latest book “Bet on Black: The Good News about Being Black in America Today” earlier this month.

With this new series, the 39-year-old will become the “youngest judge of any syndicated court show in the fall 2023 season,” per the release.

“There is no one in this industry I trust and revere more than Byron Allen, and I am elated that ‘Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams’ is coming to television this fall,” her statement read. “Byron’s nonstop commitment to creating exceptional programming and his unmatched amplification of our culture are why I am certain we will deliver another phenomenal television court series.”

Allen Media Group Television Logo

“Equal Justice” joins other court series under the Allen Media Group umbrella, including: “Justice For All With Judge Cristina Perez,” “Justice With Judge Mablean,” “Supreme Justice With Judge Karen,” “The Verdict With Judge Hatchett,” and “We The People With Judge Lauren Lake.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!