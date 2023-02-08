From soap in bathroom to dress code: The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala champions Black brands and Black designers

Three Black brands won big and two others also went home as winners.

Just 24 hours before music’s biggest night, Black fashion and Black brands had their own major evening. The Fifteen Percent Pledge, from the mind of Brother Versailles Creative Director Aurora James, hosted its second annual gala.

From the food and wine to the Buttah body hand soap and lotion in the bathrooms and even the Black designer dress code, guests championed, celebrated and awarded Black brands, according to a post-event release.

During the evening, which included star-studded attendees and Bethann Hardison (Pioneer Award) rousing acceptance speech, nearly $300,000 in grants went to Black founders.

William Jones and Ericka Chambers, the sibling founders of Puzzles of Color, received a $20,000 grant. Designer Sergio Hudson received $35,000. Christina Funke Tegbe of 54 Thrones skincare, won the very first Achievement Award, a staggering $200,000 from Shop with Google.

(L-R) Designer Sergio Hudson and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James embrace on Feb. 4, 2023 after the designer won second runner-up during the nonprofit’s second annual gala. (Photo credit: Fifteen Percent Pledge/David X Prutting, BFA)

While accepting her prize, Tegbe reportedly took the crowd to church, asking attendees to turn to their neighbor and repeat after her, “I am because we are.”

Also during the evening, guests could vote to select an additional founder to receive a prize of $20,000. Saturday’s crowd voted for Desiree Verdejo of Hyper Skin. As a surprise, Brandon Blackwood awarded the second runner-up, Busayo Olupono’s fashion brand Busayo, an additional $20,000.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge has come a long way since its inception as a James Instagram post that went viral in 2020.

“In a little over two years together, the brands and retailers that have taken The Fifteen Percent pledge have created over $12 billion in pipeline opportunities for Black-owned businesses,” Emma Grede, co-founder and CEO of Good American and founding partner of Skims, reportedly said during her welcoming remarks.

James launched the nonprofit with the intention of getting the commerce world to pledge to embrace and bolster Black brands and entrepreneurs at a rate in proportion to that of the Black community. Early adopters include Sephora, Nordstrom, Moda Operandi and West Elm. Each passing year, James’ efforts have grown. Over the holidays, The Fifteen Percent Pledge held its first-ever pop-up holiday shop featuring all-Black brands in New York.

“We’ve put over 600 Black-owned businesses onto the shelves of our Pledge-takers, but it takes more than access. It also takes capital. It also takes resources. It also takes having someone to call that can help guide you through some of the things that you don’t know,” James told Vanity Fair on the afternoon of the gala.

Aurora James Aurora James arrives at The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Bethann Hardison Bethann Hardison attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Emma Grede Emma Grede attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Sophia Roe Chef Sophia Roe arrives at The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) 2023 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James speaks during The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala Cocktails and Dinner on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo credit: Fifteen Percent Pledge/David X Prutting, BFA) Bethann Hardison Bethann Hardison speaking during The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala Cocktails and Dinner on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo credit: Fifteen Percent Pledge/David X Prutting, BFA) Lori Harvey Lori Harvey arrives at The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Alioune Badara-Fall and Candace Marie Alioune Badara-Fall and Candace Marie attend The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Imaan Hammam Dutch fashion model Imaan Hammam arrives for The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) LaToya Williams-Belfort Fifteen Percent Pledge Executive Director LaToya Williams-Belfort arrives at The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Alani Figueroa U.S. influencer Alani Figueroa arrives at The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Sergio Hudson Sergio Hudson attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Nicole Ari Parker Nicole Ari Parker attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Alexis Bennett Alexis Bennett attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Brandon Blackwood Brandon Blackwood attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Gabby Prescod and Danielle Prescod Gabby Prescod and Danielle Prescod attend The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Anok Yai Anok Yai attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Charles Elliott Harbison Charles Elliott Harbison attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Hannah Bronfman Hannah Bronfman attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Tyler Mitchell Tyler Mitchell attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Maria Borges Maria Borges attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Lori Harvey and Darnell Strom Lori Harvey and Darnell Strom attend The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Indira Scott Indira Scott attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Coco Bassey Coco Bassey attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jordan Daniels Jordan Daniels attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Claire Sulmers Claire Sulmers attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Carlos Nazario Carlos Nazario attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Alexis Bennett Alexis Bennett attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Naomi Elizee Naomi Elizee attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Shiona Turini and Nicole Chapoteau Shiona Turini and Nicole Chapoteau attend The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Monica Ahanonu Monica Ahanonu attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) William Jones and Ericka Chambers with Aurora James Awardees William Jones and Ericka Chambers with Aurora James during The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala Cocktails and Dinner on Feb. 4, 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City. (Photo credit: Fifteen Percent Pledge/David X Prutting, BFA) Aurora James Aurora James arrives at The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala on Feb. 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

