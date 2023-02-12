Rihanna rises and shines during Super Bowl halftime performance — and reveals she’s pregnant with second child

The nine-time Grammy-winner treated fans to a baby bump reveal and a medley of her hits while performing on an elevated platform.

In one of the most anticipated music events in some time, Rihanna made her return to performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The billionaire singer-entrepreneur treated viewers to a gravity-defying extravaganza — and a surprising pregnancy reveal, a representative confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter.

Dressed in a red leather outfit with her hair up, Rihanna was perched on a levitating platform while flanked by dancers atop their own floating platforms. The platforms moved up and down as Rihanna began the 15-minute set with a censored version of “Bitch Better Have My Money.”

Rihanna ran through a medley of her hit songs, all while the dancers, dressed in all-white sweatsuits with mesh shirts underneath performed choreographed routines both on the field and on the floating platforms. Rihanna coasted through hits like “Where Have You Been,” and “Only Girl in the World” before fireworks surrounded State Farm Stadium.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As Rihanna made her way to the on-field staging, she began singing one of her biggest hits, “We Found Love.” After a quick pass through “Rude Boy,” she started singing “Work,” her number one single from her last album, 2016’s “Anti.” The dancers engaged in slow whining as the dancehall smash played.

Rihanna joined in the choreography during songs like “Wild Thoughts,” “Pour it Up,” and “All of the Lights.” The Super Bowl crowd was covered with lights amid darkness. Rihanna then was joined by the backing band, led by musical director Adam Blackstone during “Run This Town” before more fireworks exploded.

The nine-time Grammy Award-winner closed her set with “Umbrella” and “Diamonds” as she ascended into the air atop a floating platform once more.

While fans were treated to 12 of Rihanna’s best-known songs, hopes of her previewing any new music were dashed. Although she released her first new song, “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the song was not included during the Super Bowl performance.

Rihanna was trending throughout social media and not just because of her performance. Many fans on Twitter were speculating that the mother of one may be on her way to being a mother of two. Users were commenting on Rihanna’s physique, correctly guessing that she is pregnant again.

The Savage X Fenty founder gave birth to her first son last May with boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

