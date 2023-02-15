High school students responsible for racist video no longer enrolled at school

The video reportedly shows one girl at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls covering the face of another with black spray paint while making racial remarks.

The video, which emerged on social media this month, shows one student at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls covering the face of another student with black spray paint while making racial remarks, according to CNN.

“The young women who (sic) responsible for this situation have been identified and they are no longer members of this school community,” St. Hubert Catholic High School For Girls officials shared in a statement Saturday, CNN reported.

Protests were held at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls in Philadelphia after a racist video emerged that reportedly involved at least three students. Those students, the school announced, are no longer enrolled there, (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/6ABC Philadelphia)

The school noted that it would be speaking to all students there to discuss its “safety and healing” strategy moving forward.

In the video, viewers can reportedly hear a girl saying, “You’re a Black girl! You know your roots! It’s February! You’re nothing but a slave … and after this, she’s doing my laundry,” all while she blackens another girl’s face with spray paint.

As this happens, you can hear people laughing, with one individual recording the incident on her phone.

“I’m Black and I’m proud,” the girl receiving the black face paint responds, according to CNN.

A Black parent told CNN someone shared the video with his daughter, his niece and other Black students who attend the Catholic school.

However, when questioned about the video’s reported initial distribution to Black students at St. Hubert, Kenneth Gavin, chief communications officer for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, said his understanding was that people shared it on social media.

While it appears that the clip was recorded after school hours and outside of a school setting, the Catholic school condemned the behavior as “repugnant,” noting that the Anti-Defamation League would be hosting anti-bias seminars for the institution’s staff, faculty and administration on Feb. 20.

