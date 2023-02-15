‘Love Is Blind’ contestant Raven Ross dating again, says 2023 might be an engagement year

Ross, the once looking-for-love reality TV star, has not revealed the mystery man's name, nor has she shared photos of him online.

Raven Ross, a contestant on the last season of Netflix’s reality TV show “Love Is Blind,” is dating again after splitting from fiancé Sikiru “SK” Alagbada in November following allegations that he cheated on her with multiple women.

In an exclusive interview with People, Ross revealed that she is boo’d up with a new man, and she’s hoping he pops the question by year’s end.

“I’ve gone on quite a few dates [since SK],” she said. The current guy “sent me a message on Instagram. It’s relatively new. But it’s going well, so knock on wood.”

(Photo: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Ross is hopeful the two will have “a great long-term relationship.”

The pilates teacher has not revealed the mystery man’s name nor shared photos of him online, but Ross told Us Magazine that he has been vetted by her “Love Is Blind” co-star Nancy Rodriguez — and she “approved.”

“I truly believe in being very specific, because it always works. But I am going to be engaged this year. I really feel like I am,” Ross shared with People, noting that her new boyfriend is “definitely the front-runner.”

She said she’s had “lots of hard conversations” with her latest love interest about the drama she endured with Alagbada. Fans of the Netflix reality series “Love is Blind” saw the two struggle with intimacy issues and cultural differences on season three, the newest. After it wrapped, the two rekindled their relationship but split weeks later, in November, after the finale aired amid accusations Alagbada was unfaithful.

When People caught up with him to discuss their break-up, the Nigerian data engineer said he and Ross’ storyline on “Love Is Blind” wasn’t completely accurate.

“I kind of feel bad watching it, especially from the perspective of the audience,” Alagbada maintained, “because a lot of our love story wasn’t completely told in the way it was portrayed.”

“Love Is Blind” is now streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Ross said that having a thorough conversation with her new partner about her past with Alagbada “brought us closer together,” and she added that their relationship, so far, is “going really well.”

