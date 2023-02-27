Porsha Williams, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett star in ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ season 3 trailer

The "all-star"-style "Real Housewives" spinoff returns to Peacock for a third entry, this time bringing together ladies from "Potomac," "Atlanta," "Miami," "New York City" and "Salt Lake City."

“Real Housewives” fans, rejoice! Months after it was initially announced, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is back with a third season, featuring popular stars Porsha Williams, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett and more.

Season 3 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” premieres in March. (Peacock)

As theGrio previously reported, the third season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” or “RHUGT,” was announced last summer. Like the previous seasons of the “all-star”-style series, the reality show brings together housewives from various cities for a girls’ trip, filled with fashion, laughs and, of course, that signature “Real Housewives” drama.

While season 2 was filled with “ex-wives” like Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, the third (like season 1) brings together wives currently on their respective shows outside of Williams and Leah McSweeney, who left “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “The Real Housewives of New York City,” respectively.

Joining them are Bryant and Dillard Bassett of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from “The Real Housewives of Miami,” and Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Together, the group of reality stars make their way to Thailand for “the trip of a lifetime.”

From the trailer, the series seems to continue to highlight conflicts and rifts from the ladies’ respective shows. One of the main points of tension seems to be between Bryant and Dillard Bassett who are coming off of a season where the once close friends were at odds. “You’re acting like I didn’t ride for you, and I did,” Bryant shouts at Dillard Bassett in one tense scene.

The “Drive Back” singer also seems to question Williams, who as theGrio previously reported, left “RHOA” after her swift engagement to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of her co-star at the time Falynn Guobadia. “Y’all became friends, and two minutes later you and her husband was dating,” Dillard Bassett presses to Williams. “You stole somebody’s man!”

Outside of the tense drama, the series still promises lavish outings and adventure while in Thailand, including a yacht trip, shopping, massages and more. Check out the trailer below:

The first three episodes of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” premieres Thursday, March 23, with subsequent episodes streaming weekly each Thursday only on Peacock.

