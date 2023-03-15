Multiple sclerosis and persevering through its symptoms

March is National MS Education and Awareness Month. Nearly 1 million adults are living with multiple sclerosis (MS) in the United States.

Living with multiple sclerosis (MS) can be challenging, as many people are unaware of this autoimmune condition and its symptoms, or even what MS stands for. Multiple sclerosis impacts the immune system, which directly affects the brain and spinal cord. MS is a progressive neurological disease and its cause is still unknown. Although scientists have developed drug treatments for MS, there is no cure.

MS affects people of all races, but it is increasingly recognized that Black people are diagnosed with this chronic condition more frequently than previously thought. Additionally, Black Americans may be diagnosed later in life and experience more severe symptoms compared to their white counterparts.