Freestyle Digital Media acquires ‘Ran Mi Lowo,’ set for April release

The crime thriller, set in Nigeria, will premiere worldwide on VOD and DVD on April 18.

Loading the player...

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired the rights to the crime thriller movie “Ran Mi Lowo (Help Me).” The film will be available next month via DVD and video on demand (VOD) next month.

Freestyle Digital Media is the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, the parent company of theGrio. With AMG’s acquisition of “Ran Mi Lowo (Help Me),” viewers will get to rent or own the film on DVD or watch it on cable, satellite platforms, and digital HD internet starting April 18.

“Ran Mi Lowo (Help Me)” follows Yemisi, a female student and aspiring investigative reporter. She decides to look into why girls at her prominent high school are dropping out for no apparent reason. While rumors spread that the girls are being drugged and raped, the school does nothing to follow up.

Yemisi begins her investigative mission after her best friend, Adeola, becomes a victim. To try to uncover the truth, she attempts to lure out the perpetrator by making herself bait. The perpetrator cannot resist going after new “prey,” and Yemisi puts her life on the line to solve the mystery and get justice by any means necessary.

Akorede Alli is the mastermind behind “Ran Mi Lowo (Help Me),” which was filmed in Lagos, Nigeria, and is in English and Yoruba. He directed and produced the film, co-wrote the screenplay with Ottah Osondo, and appears in the film in the role of Tunde.

“All children are blessings to a household and the world,” said Alli in a statement. “Parents should be vigilant and equally protect their sons and daughters. No child should be neglected because their lives and futures depend on it.”

In addition to Alli, the cast includes Omowunmi Dada (Yemisi), Samuel A. Perry (Bode), Debo Adebayo (Sulaiman), Tina Mba (Mrs. Adeniji), Biola Adebayo (Adunni), Ameena Ali (Gbemisola), Toyin Alausa (Gbemisola’s Mother), Jide Awobona (Dayo), Ayobami Ojo (Kemi), and Stella Ekwueme (Bola).

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!