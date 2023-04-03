AMG’s ‘Mathis Court with Judge Mathis’ set for distribution in 90% of US

The daily, one-hour show is Allen Media Group's eighth court series.

Allen Media Group’s new court series, “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis,” has just secured major distribution clearance ahead of its debut.

Byron Allen’s AMG has announced that “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis” has locked in 90 percent distribution clearance in a press release furnished to theGrio, which AMG owns.

In just the one month since its announcement, the new series has nabbed clearances with group-owned television stations Nexstar (including WPIX-TV/New York), Tegna, Weigel, Scripps, Hearst, Gray, Cox Media Group, Woods Communications, Cunningham, Griffin, Coastal Broadcasting, Cowles Company, Lockwood, Graham, Lilly, Corridor Television, American Spirit and Allen Media Group Television.

(L-R) Judge Greg Mathis and Byron Allen. (Getty)

Starring Judge Greg Mathis the daily, one-hour show is AMG’s eighth court series overall. AMG owns, produces and distributes eight of the ten television court series in the U.S. currently in production.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis” to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” said Allen, AMG’s founder and CEO, in the statement.

Allen continued, “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, and Judge Eboni K. Williams.”

As a value-added element, Mathis — a former judge of Michigan’s 36th District Court. Mathis — will offer legal commentary to local broadcast station partners.

“Mathis Court with Judge Mathis” is scheduled to debut this fall.

