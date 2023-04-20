Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 ’90s R&B albums?

The 1990s gave us some classic music. Listen in as hosts Jahliel Thurman and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe discuss their favorite albums from that era.

The 1990s was a golden era for R&B music, with artists like Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston and Tevin Campbell releasing some of the best LPs of the genre. These albums continue to captivate and inspire music lovers to this day. Let’s take a closer look at three of the best ’90s R&B albums.

Janet Jackson’s “Velvet Rope” is a masterpiece that explores themes of love, pain and self-discovery. It showcases Jackson’s versatility as an artist, with a perfect blend of R&B, pop and rock sounds. The hits from this LP, such as “Together Again” and “Got ‘Til It’s Gone,” still resonate with fans.

Janet Jackson, seen during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last November at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, released one of the top R&B albums of the 1990s, “Velvet Rope.” (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard” soundtrack is another classic that defined the ’90s R&B music scene. The album features Houston’s powerful vocals on tracks like “I Will Always Love You” and “I’m Every Woman.” Its success also helped to solidify Houston’s status as one of the best female vocalists of all time.

Tevin Campbell’s “I’m Ready” is an underrated gem that deserves more recognition. This LP showcases Campbell’s smooth vocals and features hits like “Can We Talk” and the title track. The album’s production, which was handled by Babyface, is top-notch and showcases the best of 1990s R&B music.

Mary J. Blige’s debut album, “What’s the 411,” was a groundbreaking release that fused hip-hop and R&B and showcased the singer’s raw, emotional vocals. The album featured hits like “Real Love” and “You Remind Me,” and established Blige as a leading voice in the genre.

“Crazy, Sexy, Cool” from TLC was another standout release from that era, featuring a mix of catchy hooks, sultry vocals and socially conscious lyrics. The album spawned hits like “Waterfalls” and “Creep,” and showcased the trio’s unique blend of R&B, hip-hop and pop.

Jodeci’s “Forever My Lady” was a classic slow-jam LP, featuring lush melodies, soulful vocals and romantic lyrics. It included hits like “Come and Talk to Me” and “Forever My Lady,” and established Jodeci as a premier R&B group.

These albums from decades ago continue to be celebrated today and have influenced countless artists since their releases. Whether you’re a fan of ’90s R&B or discovering these LPs for the first time, they are sure to provide an unforgettable listening experience.

