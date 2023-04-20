Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 old-school R&B songs?

Listen in as Jahliel Thurman and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share their favorite throwback jams.

Old-school R&B music has an undeniably timeless quality that still resonates with many people today, so it’s no wonder its hits remain a favorite. Here are some old-school R&B songs that have stood the test of time.

One of the most iconic songs of this genre is Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love For You.” Released in 1985, it’s still favored among R&B lovers today. Its catchy beat and powerful lyrics make it a classic that will never be forgotten.

Whitney Houston in 2009 at the American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Her “Saving All My Love For You” was released in 1985 and endures as an R&B favorite (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Another incomparable classic is Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing,” which was released in 1982 and remains popular over 40 years later. Its smooth and sultry sound makes it the perfect song for a romantic evening with that special someone.

Lenny Williams’ “Cause I Love You” is another first-rate old-school R&B song that has stood the test of time. This song was released in 1978 and is still a gem to R&B fans today.

Another popular jam from back then is “You Know How to Love Me” by Phyllis Hyman, thanks to its smooth melody, combined with Hyman’s powerful vocals. “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green qualifies for the very same reasons. This timeless love song is a staple at weddings and has been covered by countless artists over the years.

For those looking for a slow jam, “Sunday Kind of Love” by Etta James is a perfect choice. This romantic ballad showcases James’ soulful voice, and the lyrics are a testament to the enduring power of love.

Indeed, old-school R&B music remains a beloved genre that continues to inspire and entertain audiences. These iconic artists and their ageless songs will always hold a special place in music history.

