Rihanna to play Smurfette in new Smurfs film from Paramount Animation

The chart-topping singer-songwriter took to the stage at CinemaCon to announce her involvement in the upcoming live-action hybrid flick.

Rihanna’s next film role is here. It is to be Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs film, “The Smurf Movie.”

The “Work” singer took to the stage at CinemaCon — the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners — this week to announce her involvement, sharing the news with the audience in Las Vegas, according to Variety.

The film, from Paramount Animation, will be live-action hybrid like the previous Smurfs films. Not only will Rihanna star in and produce the film, the hitmaker is also set to write and record original songs for the soundtrack.

She shared the stage with Paramount Animation head Ramsey Naito, who reportedly said the film “will explore themes of identity and ask the central question, ‘What is a Smurf?'”

Rihanna promotes the upcoming Smurfs film during the Paramount Pictures CinemaCon 2023 presentation on April 27, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Speaking about her involvement, the “We Found Love” singer joked, “I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but it didn’t work out.”

The news comes amid a busy year for the singer-performer, who recently headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, took to the Oscars stage to perform her song, “Lift Me Up,” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, and who is expecting her second child with her partner A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna speaks onstage, promoting the upcoming Smurfs film, for the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

She has also continued to tease her long-awaited ninth studio album, one that fans have been anticipating for seven years now.

“I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before,” Rihanna told Vogue earlier this year. “I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

