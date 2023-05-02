12 Mother’s Day gift ideas by Black-owned brands

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, so theGrio has compiled 12 gift ideas from Black-owned brands.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner — Sunday, May 14, to be exact. Do you know what you’re getting the matriarchs in your life? If not, we invite you to look no further than this gift guide, where theGrio’s Lifestyle team has compiled 12 gifts by Black-owned brands.

As we know, Black matriarchs come in many varieties, and our gift suggestions do as well. Whether you’re looking to celebrate your own mom (or moms), show a little love to your bonus mom, treat your mother-in-law or chosen mom, or surprise your best friend who just became a new mom, we’ve got you covered.

Celebrate mom! (Photo credit: Getty/ Flashpop)

Toni Morrison once said of Black motherhood, “To be a mother was the unbelievable freedom.” We hope these suggestions help you capture and honor the essence of that joy. From the master gardener mom to the glamorous mom to the home cook and even the mom who seemingly has everything, we have found something for everyone. Not only will these gifts thrill her, but you may just score extra points with mom for supporting a Black-owned business in the process.

For the new mom

The Everday Kit by Ebi Wellness. (Photo credit: Ebi Wellness)

From battling “bounce back” culture to the inevitable loss of sleep, new moms are often under a lot of pressure. Help a new mom in your life ease some of that with a little pampering via The Everyday Kit by Ebi Wellness. The Everyday Kit includes an oil safe for mama and baby that can help reduce stretch marks or C-section scars, a tea designed to restore energy, balance moods and provide essential vitamins that aid in producing milk, and a bath soak that helps hydrate and cleanse the skin following giving birth.

The Everyday Kit

$145

For the cozy mom

Page Long Sleeve PJ by Bamblu. (Photo credit: Bamblu)

Does she enjoy a good lounging session? Or is some R&R what you have been trying to get her to indulge in? Cozy up to your mom this year with a new pair of luxury pajamas. The jewel-toned Tahitian teal set from Bamblu just might have her feeling like the cozy queen you know she is meant to be.

Page Long Sleeve PJ

$75

For the glamorous mom

Dawn by Brown Girl Jane. (Photo credit: Brown Girl Jane)

She never misses a hair or nail appointment, her personal style would inspire Law Roach and her scent is usually divine. We’re talking about the glamorous mom. Help her keep up all of that glamour with a new perfume. Brown Girl Jane has a collection of vegan, ethically sourced scents that embody tropical destinations and different times of the day, like one of our favorites, “Dawn.”

Dawn

$102

For the mom who cooks (or the mom who wants to!)

(Photo credit: Underground Books)

She can make a feast fit for Thanksgiving with just “what’s on hand.” She spends most of her time at home in her kitchen. She can’t remember a single celebrity’s name, but she can make all of the family favorites —or at least, she hopes to. Either way, a cookbook would be a thoughtful way to indulge her passion or budding interest.

Black Food Stories: Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora

$40

For the mom who wants you to live your best life

Oprah’s The Life You Want journal. (Photo Credit: Oprah Daily Shop)

She’s never missed a single game or recital of yours. She has saved everything you have ever made her. Whatever you have wanted to do, she has been right there to applaud you. She is your biggest cheerleader. This year, champion her goals with a goal and reflection journal like Oprah’s The Life You Want journal.

Oprah’s The Life You Want journal

$29.95

For the literary mom

(Photo credit: Simon and Schuster)

She never comes to the family vacation without a juicy new read. She’s always telling you about her latest favorite writer, and a lot of them do sound good. Keep those pages turning for your lit lover with a new book by one of her favorite authors or a title about motherhood, like “The House of Eve” by Sadeqa Johnson, which explores Black motherhood in the 1950s.

“The House of Eve”

$27

For your mama’s home

Josephine candle and diffuser set by Harlem Candle Company. (Photo credit: Harlem Candle Company)

A candle can go a long way with just about anyone, but especially for the type of mom who takes great pride in her home and its style (and smell). Treat her to a new luxury candle or diffuser like the Josephine set by Harlem Candle Company. The scent is based on the iconic “Bronze Goddess” Josephine Baker, who wasn’t just a legendary performer but also a trailblazing mother of 12!

Josephine Reed Diffuser and Candle bundle

Currently $90

For the mom with a green thumb

Aglaonema Red Chinese Evergreen sold by Planting With P. (Photo credit: Planting With P)

Plants can make great gifts for just about any occasion, but especially on Mother’s Day. Some of us have moms who own plants older than us. Some of us have moms whose front yards feature master gardens. And quite a few of us have moms who simply enjoy caring for things. Gift her a plant this Mother’s Day like the attractive Aglaonema Red Chinese Evergreen sold by Planting With P.

Aglaonema Red Chinese Evergreen

$50

For the out-of-state mom

(Photo credit: Getty/ photograph by dorisj)

What could be more tried and true than a beautiful bouquet of flowers? If you don’t live close by or can’t spend the day with your mom, sending flowers could be a really thoughtful gesture. (Flowers can also be a great way to help someone get through the day if they’ve recently lost their mother.) You can take that thoughtfulness one step further by prioritizing working with a Black florist in her city. For a directory of Black florists around the country, check here.

For the hobby mom

Has she mentioned wanting to take up a new hobby, or pick something back up? Indulge her with a subscription to Masterclass, where she can take all sorts of classes by Black creators, experts, and beyond. (They’re presently offering up to 35% off for Mother’s Day!)

Masterclass subscription

Between $180 and $276

For the mom who likes her ‘mom juice’

Some moms really need their “mom juice,” (aka wine). If there’s a mom in your life who ends each day of “mommying” with a nice glass of vino, help her give in to that guilty pleasure with a nice new bottle. You could support the mom in your life while also supporting an iconic mom, Gabrielle Union, and her husband, Dwyane Wade, with a bottle from Wade Cellars.

2022 Three By Wade Rosé

$20

For the mom who has everything

(Photo credit: Getty/ Morsa Images)

Some moms aren’t materialistic in the slightest. Or they have everything they could ever possibly want. It’s also likely not a far-off assumption that the number one thing your mom wants is time with you. Gift her an experience you can share with her, like the Mother’s Day rooftop culinary experience with Tami Lewis.

Mother’s Day rooftop culinary experience with Tami Lewis

$150

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.

