Allison Holker Boss still not dancing as she continues to grieve tWitch

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss committed suicide at the age of 40 last year in Los Angeles.

Loading the player...

The widow of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss is speaking out about how she is managing her grief four-plus months following the death of the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, PEOPLE reports.

Allison Holker Boss, 35, first met her late husband on the popular dance competition show, “So You Think You Can Dance,” in 2010. The couple hit it off and ultimately fell in love. They tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed two children: son Maddox, 7 and daughter Zaia, 3. Boss adopted Allison’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a prior relationship, according to PEOPLE.

Boss and his wife shared a passion for dancing, but after he committed suicide at the age of 40 on Dec. 13 in Los Angeles, Holker Boss hasn’t been able to return to the artform.

(L-R) Allison Holker, Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel Boss and Stephen Boss attend the world premiere of Disney’s “Mulan” on March 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

“I haven’t danced yet,” Holker Boss revealed to PEOPLE exclusively.

“I know that I will get there,” she continued, noting that when it happens, the moment will likely be “my last step into healing,” she said.

The grieving mother said her healing process “will be going on forever.”

According to CNN, a Los Angeles Superior Court recently granted Holker Boss half of tWitch’s future income and royalties from his professional pursuits. The move comes after she filed a property petition earlier this year as Boss’ surviving spouse because he died without a will.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Holker said in a statement at the time of his death, CNN reports.

Boss rose to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance” before serving as the resident DJ and an executive producer of the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

Holker Boss told PEOPLE that since his passing, she and her children “lean on each other a lot for support.”

In honor of Stephen’s memory, Holker Boss and her children founded the Move With Kindness Foundation in February to help people access mental health resources, according to PEOPLE.

The nonprofit is just one way Holker Boss intends to protect her late husband’s legacy.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!