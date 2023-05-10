Sherri Shepherd says Steve Harvey thought she was bad at ‘Family Feud’

The comedian gave countless wrong answers during her appearance on the popular game show.

Loading the player...

Comedian Steve Harvey was not impressed with Sherri Shepherd’s 2018 appearance on “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Shepherd reveals as much in ABC News Studios’ new docuseries “The Game Show Show,” People reports. The show finds Shepherd and others discussing their experiences with game shows. During her “Celebrity Family Feud” appearance, she gave countless wrong answers, prompting Harvey to warn Shepherd that she would be the “laughingstock of all the comics,'” if she loses the game.

Sherri Shepherd attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Family Feud” famously surveys 100 people for its various questions but according to Shepherd, the show’s producers “ain’t asking nobody in the ‘hood.”

“I don’t know who they [asked]. They were like, ‘We asked 100 people the question,’ and we would always get it wrong,” Shepherd said in a preview of “The Game Show Show,” a four-part series that explores the last 80 years of game shows, according to People.

She continued, “And I said, ‘Steve, where you going? Calabasas? You ain’t asking nobody in the ‘hood. We giving you good answers.”

“Steve Harvey actually said I was one of the three worst players in the history of ‘Family Feud,’” said Shepherd in a sneak peek of the limited series. Despite this, her team won $25,000 in the Fast Money round.

“The Game Show Show” premieres Wednesday and features archival footage of classic game shows such as “The $64,000 Question,” the quiz show “Twenty-One,” “The Gong Show,” and pioneering game show creator Merv Griffin talks about the origins of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” according to ABC News.

The docuseries also features commentary from game show hosts Drew Carey, Vanna White, Ken Jennings, Chuck Woolery, Amy Schneider, Bob Eubanks, Howie Mandel, and Wayne Brady, per People.

Tune in to “The Game Show Show” on May 10 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!