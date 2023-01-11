‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ ‘Sherri,’ renewed on Fox

Sherri Shepherd's show, "Sherri," has been renewed for two additional seasons, through 2024–2025.

Fox daytime talk shows, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “Sherri,” will each be returning for a second season.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday that “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will return to the Fox Network in the fall of 2023. Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury announced that “Sherri” was also renewed for a third season.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which premiered the week of Sept.12, was ranked No. 1 that week among new, first-run shows. For the 2022–23 season, it was also ranked first among new, daily syndicated shows with an average weekly reach of 5.2 viewers.

Sherri Shepherd on the set of her syndicated daytime talk show, “Sherri,” which has been renewed through the 2024–2005 season. (Photo by Andrew Werner courtesy of Fox Network Stations)

“Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career,” said the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner in a statement. “We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level. I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes every day as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!”

Meanwhile, “Sherri,” the No. 1 new, nationally syndicated daytime talk show, will be around a least until the 2024–2025 season. Host Sherri Shepherd, the comedian and former co-host of “The View,” made herself at home with her new audience, thanks to the momentum of guest hosting much of “The Wendy Williams Show’s” final season.

“I am so thrilled that ‘Sherri’ has been renewed for two more years,” said Shepherd. “I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says. I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy, and inspiration to my audience.”

