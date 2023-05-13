Spotify ranks 50 greatest hip-hop beats of all time
Dr. Dre, Mobb Deep and The Clipse take top 3 honors on Spotify's list
Spotify has released a list of what it considers to be the 50 greatest hip-hop beats of all time in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Bronx-born music genre later this year.
The list consists of some of the most popular hip-hop songs in history, spanning several eras and decades. The top beat on the list, as revealed on social media via RapCaviar, is Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.” Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones Pt. II” lands at No. 2, while The Clipse’s “Grindin'” is in the third position.
Also represented in the top ten are The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya,” Lil Wayne’s “A Milli,” Kanye West’s “Power,” Puff Daddy’s “It’s All About the Benjamins (Remix),” Mike Jones’ “Still Trippin’,” Travis Scott and Drake’s “SICKO MODE,” and Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”
Spotify’s editorial team compiled and curated the list. Their choices and sequencing were based on originality, replay value, production value, influence, innovation and overall impact. The streaming service will continue releasing hip-hop playlists leading up to Aug. 11, the anniversary date of hip-hop.
Spotify’s 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Beats of All Time full list:
- “Still Dre” – Dr. Dre (featuring Snoop Dogg_
- “Shook Ones, Pt. II” – Mobb Deep
- “Grindin‘” – The Clipse
- “Who Shot Ya?” – The Notorious B.I.G
- “A Milli” – Lil Wayne
- “Power” – Kanye West
- “It’s All About the Benjamins (Remix)” – Puff Daddy & The Family
- “Still Tippin‘” – Mike Jones (featuring Paul Wall and Slim Thug)
- “SICKO MODE” – Travis Scott (featuring Drake)
- “Get Ur Freak On” – Missy Elliott
- “C.R.E.A.M.” – Wu-Tang Clan
- “Nuthin’ B a ‘G’ Thang” – Dr. Dre (featuring Snoop Dogg)
- “The Message” – Grandmaster Flash & The Furious 5
- “N***** in Paris” Jay-Z and Kanye West
- “We Gonna Make It” – Jadakiss (featuring Styles P)
- “Throw Some D’s” – Rich Boy (featuring Polow da Don)
- “Big Pimpin’” – Jay-Z (featuring UGK)
- “The Choice Is Yours (Revisited) – Black Sheep
- “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” – Busta Rhymes
- “I Got 5 On It” – The Luniz (featuring Michael Marshall)
- “Flava In Ya Ear” – Craig Mark
- “Dipset Anthem” – The Diplomats
- “They Reminisce Over You” – Pete Rock & CL Smooth
- “Some Cut” – Trillville
- “Luchini AKA This Is it” – Camp Lo
- “NY State of Mind” – Nas
- “Runnin’” – The Pharcyde
- “Liquid Swords” – GZA
- “Dreams and Nightmares” – Meek Mill
- “Knuck If You Buck” – Crime Mob (featuring Lil Scrappy)
- “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” – 2Pac
- “Children’s Story” – Slick Rick
- “Mass Appeal” – Gang Starr
- “Mask Off” – Future
- “B.M.F. (Blowin Money Fast) – Rick Ross (featuring Styles P)
- “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” – DMX
- “Electric Relaxation” – A Tribe Called Quest
- “Whoa” – Black Rob
- “I’m Bout It, Bout It” – TRU
- “March Madness” – Future
- “My Hitta” – YG (featuring Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan)
- “Ha” – Juvenile
- “m.A.A.d city” Kendrick Lamar (featuring MC Eiht)
- “They Know (Dey Know)” – Shawty Lo
- “Down 4 My N****z” C-Murder (featuring Magic and Snoop Dogg)
- “Cell Therapy” – Goodie Mob
- “93’ Til Infinity” – Souls of Mischief
- “Paid In Full” – Eric B and Rakim (featuring Marley Marl_
- “Ridin Spinners” – Three 6 Mafia (featuring Lil’ Flip)
- “I Don’t Like” – Chief Keef ft. Lil Reese
