Spotify ranks 50 greatest hip-hop beats of all time

Dr. Dre, Mobb Deep and The Clipse take top 3 honors on Spotify's list

May 13, 2023
Spotify has released a list of what it considers to be the 50 greatest hip-hop beats of all time in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Bronx-born music genre later this year.

The list consists of some of the most popular hip-hop songs in history, spanning several eras and decades. The top beat on the list, as revealed on social media via RapCaviar, is Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.” Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones Pt. II” lands at No. 2, while The Clipse’s “Grindin'” is in the third position.

Also represented in the top ten are The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya,” Lil Wayne’s “A Milli,” Kanye West’s “Power,” Puff Daddy’s “It’s All About the Benjamins (Remix),” Mike Jones’ “Still Trippin’,” Travis Scott and Drake’s “SICKO MODE,” and Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”

Spotify’s editorial team compiled and curated the list. Their choices and sequencing were based on originality, replay value, production value, influence, innovation and overall impact. The streaming service will continue releasing hip-hop playlists leading up to Aug. 11, the anniversary date of hip-hop.

Spotify’s 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Beats of All Time full list:

  1. Still Dre” – Dr. Dre (featuring Snoop Dogg_
  2. Shook Ones, Pt. II” – Mobb Deep
  3. Grindin‘” – The Clipse
  4. Who Shot Ya?” – The Notorious B.I.G
  5. A Milli” – Lil Wayne
  6. Power” – Kanye West
  7. It’s All About the Benjamins (Remix)” – Puff Daddy & The Family
  8. Still Tippin‘” – Mike Jones (featuring Paul Wall and Slim Thug)
  9. SICKO MODE” – Travis Scott (featuring Drake)
  10. Get Ur Freak On” – Missy Elliott
  11.  “C.R.E.A.M.” – Wu-Tang Clan
  12. Nuthin’ B a ‘G’ Thang” – Dr. Dre (featuring Snoop Dogg)
  13. The Message” – Grandmaster Flash & The Furious 5
  14. N***** in Paris” Jay-Z and Kanye West
  15. We Gonna Make It” – Jadakiss (featuring Styles P)
  16. Throw Some D’s” – Rich Boy (featuring Polow da Don)
  17. Big Pimpin’” – Jay-Z (featuring UGK)
  18. The Choice Is Yours (Revisited) – Black Sheep
  19. Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” – Busta Rhymes
  20. I Got 5 On It” – The Luniz (featuring Michael Marshall)
  21. Flava In Ya Ear” – Craig Mark
  22. Dipset Anthem” – The Diplomats
  23. They Reminisce Over You” – Pete Rock & CL Smooth
  24. Some Cut” – Trillville
  25. Luchini AKA This Is it” – Camp Lo
  26. NY State of Mind” – Nas
  27. Runnin’” – The Pharcyde
  28. Liquid Swords” – GZA
  29. Dreams and Nightmares” – Meek Mill
  30. Knuck If You Buck” – Crime Mob (featuring Lil Scrappy)
  31. Ambitionz Az A Ridah” – 2Pac
  32. Children’s Story” – Slick Rick
  33. Mass Appeal” – Gang Starr
  34. Mask Off” – Future
  35. B.M.F. (Blowin Money Fast) – Rick Ross (featuring Styles P)
  36. Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” – DMX
  37. Electric Relaxation” – A Tribe Called Quest
  38. Whoa” – Black Rob
  39. I’m Bout It, Bout It” – TRU
  40. March Madness” – Future
  41. My Hitta” – YG (featuring Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan)
  42. Ha” – Juvenile
  43. m.A.A.d city” Kendrick Lamar (featuring MC Eiht)
  44. They Know (Dey Know)” – Shawty Lo
  45. Down 4 My N****z” C-Murder (featuring Magic and Snoop Dogg)
  46. Cell Therapy” – Goodie Mob
  47. 93’ Til Infinity” – Souls of Mischief
  48. Paid In Full” – Eric B and Rakim (featuring Marley Marl_
  49. Ridin Spinners” – Three 6 Mafia (featuring Lil’ Flip)
  50. I Don’t Like” – Chief Keef ft. Lil Reese

