Spotify ranks 50 greatest hip-hop beats of all time

Dr. Dre, Mobb Deep and The Clipse take top 3 honors on Spotify's list

Spotify has released a list of what it considers to be the 50 greatest hip-hop beats of all time in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Bronx-born music genre later this year.

The list consists of some of the most popular hip-hop songs in history, spanning several eras and decades. The top beat on the list, as revealed on social media via RapCaviar, is Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.” Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones Pt. II” lands at No. 2, while The Clipse’s “Grindin'” is in the third position.

Also represented in the top ten are The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya,” Lil Wayne’s “A Milli,” Kanye West’s “Power,” Puff Daddy’s “It’s All About the Benjamins (Remix),” Mike Jones’ “Still Trippin’,” Travis Scott and Drake’s “SICKO MODE,” and Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”

Spotify’s editorial team compiled and curated the list. Their choices and sequencing were based on originality, replay value, production value, influence, innovation and overall impact. The streaming service will continue releasing hip-hop playlists leading up to Aug. 11, the anniversary date of hip-hop.

Spotify’s 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Beats of All Time full list:

