Watch: Grio Top 3 | What are the top 3 songs highlighting women empowerment?

I’m every woman! Hear me roar! We’re talking about the songs that remind women they’re strong and powerful.

Sometimes you have to play some tunes to get you through the day. Nothing says motivation like strong Black women reminding you that anything is possible. Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Alexandria Ikomoni share their favorite jams centered around women empowerment.

TRANSCRIPT:

Ikomoni: Okay, first question. What are the top three songs highlighting women empowerment?

LeMore-Monroe: Oh, this is a good one.

Ikomoni: I’m going to start off with Whitney Houston, “I’m Every Woman.” I really think that embodies women empowerment.

Ikomoni: Going to put Beyoncé in there with the song “Run the World.” I mean, the lyrics speak for themselves.

Ikomoni: Third, I don’t mean to put Beyonce in there again, but I think Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women” should go in there.

Ikomoni: You got a solid list? Independent woman was on my list as well.

LeMore-Monroe: Okay,number one I have Aretha Franklin “Respect.”

LeMore-Monroe: It’s like an anthem. It talks about putting my foot down and knowing my worth. It’s great to sing along too. Who doesn’t love that song?

LeMore-Monroe: I also have Whitney Houston with Cece Winans, “Count on me.”

LeMore-Monroe: When it comes to women’s empowerment it’s about being able to lean on each other which is huge to me.

LeMore-Monroe: And then lastly, I’m going with Remy Ma “Conceited.”

LeMore-Monroe: Like it’s the song I listen to when I’m getting ready to go out. Especially when I’m doubting myself.

Ikomoni: Love it. I love it. That’s a good list.

