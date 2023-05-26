TheGrio TV’s ‘Masters of the Game’ welcomes Mona Scott-Young

Manager, producer, and entrepreneur Mona Scott-Young retraces her dynamic path through the entertainment industry in conversation with "Masters of the Game" host Maiysha Kai.

“Dynamo.” It’s a word that should be reserved for a select few, but it’s inevitably the first that comes to mind when one sits down with Mona Scott-Young. The uber-producer and manager has guided and launched the careers of some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, and Cardi B, the latter of whom rose to fame on the New York edition of Scott-Young’s hit reality franchise, “Love & Hip Hop.”

“I’m here to help these incredible visionaries realize their vision,” Scott-Young tells host Maiysha Kai on this week’s episode of theGrio TV’s “Masters of the Game,” adding: “That, I can do. That, no one can take away from me.”

Indisputably a visionary herself, Scott-Young’s tenacity began early. A Haitian-American raised by a determined single mother in the Bronx borough of New York City, she learned firsthand the value of education, hard work, and, perhaps most importantly, shooting your shot when the moment arises.

“You’ve gotta be paying attention; not only to the opportunities as they present themselves but to our own personal gifts,” said Scott-Young, explaining how she continues to find her calling, again and again.

To date, those callings have included becoming a manager to the stars, a creator of hit reality shows, and soon, a possible foray into scripted television…and she’s just getting started. Learn more about the dynamic Mona Scott-Young when season 2 of “Masters of the Game” with host Maiysha Kai continues, airing at 8 p.m. ET Friday (May 23) on theGrio TV.

Maiysha Kai is theGrio’s lifestyle editor, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades of experience in fashion and entertainment, great books, and the brilliance of Black culture. She is also the editor-author of Body: Words of Change series.

