MACRO CEO Charles D. King joins TheGrio TV’s ‘Masters of the Game’

Charles D. King, founder and CEO of MACRO, sits down with "Masters of the Game" host Maiysha Kai to discuss shifting Hollywood's paradigm.

Loading the player...

What does mastery look like? For super-producer Charles D. King, this month’s featured guest on theGrio TV’s monthly series, “Masters of the Game,” mastery is fostering and facilitating the careers of more Black creatives through MACRO, the global media brand he founded and has helmed as CEO since 2015.

In the nearly eight years since, King and MACRO have produced over a dozen films and multiple television shows, earning 15 Oscar nominations and winning three, most notably for 2020’s “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

“One of the reasons we were able to make history as the first all-Black producing group to get an Oscar nomination from the Academy is because we came together,” King tells theGrio. “We partnered together — and I keep having that conversation in our industry: Power and coming together in our communities. More of us need to understand that; not only coming together creatively but harnessing our economic and cultural power together.”

King considers the creation of MACRO, a full-scope production and development company, his “calling”; a “legacy institution for our community” which he projects to be on par with some of the most established and respected entities in the film and television industries. But how did he do it, and who is partnering with King on reshaping the face of Hollywood? Hear more from the founder himself as Season 2 of “Masters of the Game” continues with MACRO founder and CEO Charles D. King, hosted by yours truly, Maiysha Kai, at 8 p.m. ET Fridays, premiering April 28 on theGrio TV.

Maiysha Kai is theGrio’s lifestyle editor, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades of experience in fashion and entertainment, great books, and the brilliance of Black culture. She is also the editor-author of Body: Words of Change series.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.