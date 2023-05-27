Spend Memorial Day with the stars as ‘Byron Allen Presents the Comedy & Music SuperFest’

A star-studded lineup takes the stage as “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy & Music SuperFest,” airing on theGrio Cable Network on Monday, May 29.

Holiday weekends are a time to relax, unwind, and enjoy much-needed downtime with family and friends. And this Memorial Day weekend comes with a grand finale: “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy & Music SuperFest” will return to our television screens, airing Monday, May 29 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on theGrio Cable Network and fast channel.

Byron Allen, left, and Gladys Knight at “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy & Music Superfest” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Allen Johnson for theGrio)

If you caught its initial broadcast in February, you already know the Comedy & Music Fest more than lives up to its promise. An unprecedented lineup of comedy stars and music legends took the stage before a packed house at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to create a two-hour entertainment special, including musical performances by John Legend, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, and Earth Wind & Fire, and special appearances by Cedric The Entertainer, Kenan Thompson, Roy Wood Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Tommy Davidson, Gabriel Iglesias, Jodi Miller, Gary Owen, and more.

‘For the audience to have all of these different entertainers in one place, you kind of have this dope variety pack,” Roy Wood, Jr. told theGrio backstage. “It’s cool!”

It’s not only cool but also convenient; you can experience all the excitement of “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy & Music SuperFest” from the comfort of your home this Memorial Day. Gather round for the all-star variety show, and stay tuned for “The Superfest Post Show,” a behind-the-scenes special featuring candid conversations with the evening’s performers.

Most of all, it’s an opportunity for you, your family, and your friends to kick back with an evening of star-studded entertainment this holiday weekend.

“Variety television, music, and comedy is the staple of entertainment…and Byron’s bringing it back to primetime,” said Howie Mandel. “You know, it’s not a talk show; it’s not an award show; it’s just good entertainment. You’re laughing, you’re dancing, you’re tapping your foot; you just feel good, and you escape. This is pure entertainment.”

