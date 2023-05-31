Everyone who has ever dated Raven-Symoné signed an NDA

The Disney Channel star opened up about the realities of dating while famous.

Celebrities, they’re just like us, except for maybe when it comes to dating.

The actress Raven-Symoné, who married her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday in 2020, recently opened up about the realities of dating while famous during an appearance on Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff.” According to her, it involves quite a few non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Raven-Symone attends the 9th Annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images)

“All of my relationships, especially — obviously — when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” she said.

She added, “It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that.”

Raven-Symoné has been in the limelight since she was 3 years old when she got her first major break playing Olivia Kendall on “The Cosby Show.” She gained a large fanbase during the early 2000s when she starred in the Disney Channel’s smash hit sitcom, “That’s So Raven.” Since then, she has gone on to star in Disney Channel movies, shows like “Black-ish,” and even a “That’s So Raven” reboot, “Raven’s Home.”

The “Raven’s Home” star told Mandel she would present her suitors with an NDA right before the first “naughty time.”

“No, I’m serious — right before naughty time comes,” she said, laughing.

“Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays. It’s true though nowadays, hashtags, real life, they change the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody,” she said.

She told Mandel that everyone she has ever dated, including Pearman-Maday, has had to sign an NDA. She asked Pearman-Maday roughly two months into seeing her at the urging of her mother, even though she didn’t think she needed to.

“I’m like, ‘She’s from the industry.’ And my mom was bugging me,” Raven-Symoné said, adding, “I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda.”

Pearman-Maday had the same intuition. Raven-Symoné said she also felt things between them were “different” than other relationships. However, understanding the external pressure that she was under, Pearman-Maday ultimately signed the NDA.

“We both were like, ‘This takes away the genuineness of it all, but we also understood that we live in Hollywood,'” Raven-Symoné said.

