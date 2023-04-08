theGrio Style Guide: Celebrating fashion journalist Michael Roberts and the GLAAD Awards

In this week’s Style Guide, a look at Ice Spice’s “heavenly” campaign for Marc Jacobs, Nigeria's Homecoming, and Black talent on spring covers.

Loading the player...

The week in Black style began on a somber note with the passing of the multi-talented fashion journalist Michael Roberts on Monday, April 3.

Roberts wore many professional hats in his lifetime, including as a fashion journalist, illustrator, stylist, filmmaker, author, and photographer. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Roberts held many coveted roles in the industry, including as Vanity Fair’s first fashion and style director, The New Yorker’s fashion director, the London Sunday Times’ style director in his native England, Tatler’s art director, British Vogue’s design director, Vanity Fair’s Paris editor, and a Condé Nast Traveler contributing editor.

Michael Roberts attends Oi Fashion Rocks at the Jockey Club on October 24, 2009, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Bel Pedrosa/LatinContent via Getty Images)

WWD described Roberts’s commentary as elegant, exacting, and biting at times, noting that he reached his ascent with a “well-honed work ethic.”

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, said Roberts was a “guiding light.”

While a cause of death has not been given, Roberts may have been ill leading up to his death in Sicily, Italy, where he had a home.

In this week’s Style Guide, we have also rounded up the best dressed at the GLAAD Media Awards, the NAACP is expanding its hair and makeup apprenticeship program, Black talent brings in spring on April magazine covers, and more.

The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards kick off in style

Gabrielle Union speaks onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Last week, the West Coast leg of the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards took place at the Beverly Hills Hilton, where 15 of this year’s 33 winners were announced. Actor Jeremy Pope received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented by Gabrielle Union, and Jerrod Carmichael’s latest HBO stand-up special, “Rothaniel,” received special recognition.

Pope gave a lively and emotional acceptance speech. With tears in his eyes, he thanked the influential men in his life who refused to let toxic masculinity keep them from loving him, including his father, who was in the audience. Pope also thanked Union for “reminding us time and time again that you are, in fact, ten toes downs down and about that life.”

“As we continue to build and fight in a community, we know that we are targeted. Our trans brothers and sisters, our rights seem to be at stake. At times, I find my heart wrestling with this idea of “how do I know that it’s going to be okay?” But it’s rooms like this that remind me of the power of this community. The power of love. How we will rise time and time again for each other,” said Pope.

In May, the second leg of the awards will take place in New York City, where the other half of GLAAD’s winners will be announced. Until then, we’ve compiled the best of the night’s personality-packed red carpet looks below.

Jeremy Pope at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Jeremy Pope speaks onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD) Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles (L-R) Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Angelica Ross arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Angelica Ross attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Ts Madison arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Ts Madison attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Vanessa Williams 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Vanessa Williams attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Michael Donte arrives at 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Michael Donte attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Tiffany R. Warren arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Tiffany R. Warren attends the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage) Isis King arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Isis King arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Jerrell Hardnett arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Jerrell Hardnett attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Kingsley Gbadegesin arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Kingsley Gbadegesin attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Jeremy Pope arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Jeremy Pope attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Ashlee Marie Preston arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Ashlee Marie Preston attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Jillian Mercado arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Jillian Mercado attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Joey Harris arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Joey Harris attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Guy Anthony 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Guy Anthony attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Ve'ondre Mitchell arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Ve’ondre Mitchell attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Sinitta arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Sinitta arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Victor Jackson arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Victor Jackson attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Major Nesby arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Major Nesby attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Margaret Cho and Ve'ondre Mitchell at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles (L-R) Margaret Cho and Ve’ondre Mitchell speak onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD) Adrienne Muse arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Adrienne Muse attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Carter Gregory arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Carter Gregory attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Carl Clemons-Hopkins arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Carl Clemons-Hopkins attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Queen Noveen arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Queen Noveen attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Jeremy Pope and Carter Gregory at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles (L-R) Jeremy Pope and Carter Gregory attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union get candid onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD) Samba Schutte arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Samba Schutte attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Ryan Mitchell arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Ryan Mitchell attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Brittani Nichols arrives at 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Brittani Nichols attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Darwin Thompson arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Darwin Thompson attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Chante Adams arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Chante Adams attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Zuri Adele arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Zuri Adele attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Jeremy Pope at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Jeremy Pope speaks onstage during the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD) John Clarence Stewart and Nicco Annan arrive at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles (L-R) John Clarence Stewart and Nicco Annan attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Chester Algernal, Gabrielle Union, and Elegance Bratton at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles (L-R) Chester Algernal, Gabrielle Union, and Elegance Bratton attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GLAAD) Dayna Lynne North arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Dayna Lynne North attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles (L-R) Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Devere Rogers arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Devere Rogers attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Torian Miller at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Torian Miller attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Julian Walker arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Julian Walker attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Ts Madison and Shangela at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles (L-R) Ts Madison and Shangela attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD) Jeremy Pope at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Jeremy Pope speaks onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)

NAACP expands apprenticeship program for hair and makeup

(L-R) Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, and Lisa Ann Walter accept the Outstanding Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary” onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards on February 25, 2023, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

The NAACP is expanding its apprenticeship program for hair and makeup with the help of The Handy Foundation. According to a release, The Handy Foundation x NAACP Glam Squad Training Program has selected nine individuals to participate in a seven-week program that will provide training through opportunities such as meeting Hollywood professionals at industry mixers. The trainees have reportedly already been able to show off their skills at the 54th NAACP Image Awards dinner and after-party.

Nigeria’s Homecoming Festival Partners with Nike and Stüssy

Stussy storefront during a LVRS Collection event on August 24, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

The upcoming edition of Nigeria’s annual Homecoming event in Lagos, celebrating streetwear, music, and art, will feature collaborations with international brands. Set to kick off on April 7 this year, the festival has teamed up with several big names, including Drake’s Nike sub-label Nocta, Stüssy, Casablanca, Patta, Daily Paper, Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears and Dior collaboration, and more.

As Business of Fashion reports, London-based entrepreneur, music industry executive, and founder Grace Ladoja MBE will announce a partnership with Alara, an upmarket Lagos fashion retailer, which will host a permanent shop-in-shop for clothing and merch designed by a long list of global brands specifically for Homecoming. Highlighting the increasing significance of streetwear among Nigerian consumers with a taste for luxury, Homecoming transcends the fashion world by incorporating performances from notable Afrobeats artists like Nigerian singer Young John and rapper Odumodublvck, who are both in this year’s lineup.

Normani x Fabletics

Normani attends the 2022 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Normani will have you country-club chic with a new collaboration with Fabletics.

The “Normani Drop,” a country-club-inspired 10-piece collection, features pleated skirts, tennis dresses with built-in shorts, supportive tops and sports bras, biker shorts, an asymmetrical cut-out swimsuit, and leggings. The line ranges in size from XXS-4X and pricing from $39.95- $94.95 for non-VIP members.

“I love that I can wear this collection with comfort in mind – but also feel sexy, feminine, and confident,” Normani said in a statement on the brand’s website.

Ice Spice for Heaven by Marc Jacobs

Ice Spice attends Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on February 02, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)

Rap’s latest “IT-girl,” Ice Spice is “in her mood” in the latest Marc Jabocs campaign. In a western-styled photo shoot shared on Instagram, the rapper joins the celebrity lineup featured in Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2023 collection. Known for her signature afro and old-school habit of carrying a purse no matter the setting, Ice Spice posed in pieces from the Y2K-inspired collection. Some of her looks included a printed mini dress, high-knee platform boots, a pink netted mini dress, denim tops, cargo pants with hardware accents, and Heaven’s relaunched Cuffz bag ($195). A rendition of Paris Hilton’s iconic purse from the early aughts, Heaven’s version was made in collaboration with Linz, the bag’s original designer, and includes working handcuffs on the strap.

Heaven, Marc Jacobs’ polysexual collection, made its debut in 2020. As reported by Women’s Wear Daily, the brand’s site describes the collection as “a gateway into the sprawling and enigmatic omniverse of Marc Jacobs subversion.” The 2023 campaign also features artists Lil Uzi Vert and Yves Tumor. Ready-to-wear items and accessories from Spring 2023 will be released through multiple drops – the next one is scheduled for May. The first drop is available to shop in stores and online at marcjacobs.com.

A24’s new book gives a deep dive into “Euphoria Fashion”

An inside look at “Euphoria Fashion” by A24. (Photo credit: screenshot Euphoria Fashion/A24films.com)

The HBO series, “Euphoria” has made quite an impact since its premiere in 2019. In addition to sparking important conversations about teenage addiction, the series has inspired numerous fashion and beauty trends. To commemorate the show’s impact, A24, the company behind the show, along with costume designer Heidi Bivens have released a coffee table book entitled “Euphoria Fashion,” an exclusive perspective on the creative process behind building the visual portrayal of characters onscreen. From highlighting the show’s standout looks to interviews with Zendaya and series creator Sam Levinson, the book details the process and hiccups behind the intricate details of the cast’s wardrobe.

“Hopefully, it will inspire people who maybe hadn’t thought about costumes before to explore that as a profession,” Bivens says, as reported by WWD. “Fashion has started to understand the value of putting clothes on camera and not just on a red carpet.”

As we await the release date of “Euphoria” season 3, fans can purchase the “Euphoria Fashion” book ($60) at shop.a24films.com.

Black talent on April magazine covers

April and May editions of magazines have dropped with quite a few of our favorite famous Black faces on the covers. Chlöe Bailey gets “extra” as the first-ever digital cover star for Cosmo; Yara Shahidi brings her energy and best haute couture poses to the cover of Harper’s Bazaar; Jodie Turner-Smith takes a dip for Ebony; Donald Glover opens up in GQ; and Variety celebrates the power of women with Michaela Jaé Rodriguez on its cover. See for yourself in our gallery below.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.