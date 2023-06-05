Tyler James Williams shares Pride message, addresses his sexuality

The actor shared his thoughts via social media over the weekend, writing about the "dangerous message" overanalyzing someone's sexuality can send.

Loading the player...

Tyler James Williams shared a Pride message on social media, while also addressing public speculation around his sexuality, calling it a “dangerous message.”

The “Abbott Elementary” and “Everybody Hates Chris” actor took to Instagram with his message, saying that while he “usually doesn’t address stuff like this,” he felt the conversation was “bigger” than him, per People. He wrote, “I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous.”

Tyler James Williams attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The Golden Globe winner continued, “Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth. It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

Williams then explained that these harmful behaviors and notions toward queer people only hurt heterosexual people as well, saying it “reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expressing.”

His message then shifted focus to his allyship with the LGBTQ+ community, wishing the community happy Pride and praying that they “feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month.”

He ended his message by saying, “As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”

As theGrio previously reported, “Abbott Elementary” has become one of the biggest comedies in network television since premiering in 2021. The first two seasons are available to stream now in full on Hulu.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!