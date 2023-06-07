NFL’s Isaiah Rodgers faces possible lifetime ban pending results of gambling allegations

A sportsbook account was reportedly established in the name of a Rodgers associate, where someone placed over 100 wagers — one at least a low four-figure, most between $25 and $50.

An investigation into Isaiah Rodgers’ alleged gambling habits could result in his lifetime ban from the National Football League.

According to NBC Sports, the Indianapolis Colts cornerback’s supposedly “pervasive” gambling offenses included bets on his own organization, which could be enough for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to impose the league’s equivalent of the death penalty.

Critical language from the 2022 gambling guidelines cites that the commissioner or his or her designee holds unrestricted power to make decisions regarding apparent or suspected policy violations by NFL personnel on a case-by-case basis. It stems from his or her responsibility to correct behavior harmful to the game.

Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts, warms up prior to playing the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. A probe into his alleged gambling habits could result in Rodgers’ lifetime ban from the National Football League. (Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

“Violations of this Policy constitute conduct detrimental to the League and will subject the involved club and/or person(s) to appropriate disciplinary action by the Commissioner,” the policy notes, according to “Pro Football Talk” on NBC Sports. “Disciplinary action may include, without limitation, severe penalties up to and including a fine, termination of employment and/or banishment from the NFL for life.”

According to ESPN, a sportsbook account was reportedly established in the name of a Rodgers associate, where someone placed over 100 wagers during an unspecified period. While there was allegedly at least one low four-figure wager, most bets fell between $25 and $50.

NBC reported that penalties imply an indefinite suspension of at least one year, but the policy’s vague language opens the door to expulsion. However, it is unknown what it will take for the commissioner to go to that extent.

Rodgers could be exiled without further questions if he ever placed a wager for the Colts to lose.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2020, Rodgers is approaching the last year of a four-year, $3.4 million contract, according to ESPN. Following Stephon Gilmore’s trade to the Dallas Cowboys, he was likely to start this season after making nine starts in 2022.

Despite the NFL’s widespread acceptance of sports betting and sponsorship agreements with bookmakers, the NFL expressly forbids players from placing bets on NFL contests. While at NFL facilities, players are not allowed to make bets.

On Monday, the Colts acknowledged that they’re aware of the NFL’s investigation. Although the organization did not mention Rodgers specifically, the cornerback addressed the incident on Twitter Monday night and stated that he wanted to “take full responsibility” for his conduct and do whatever it would take to make things right.

“The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates,” Rodgers tweeted, ESPN reported. “I’ve let people down that I care about.”

He called his alleged violations an error in judgment and vowed to work hard to rectify his mistakes through this process.

“It’s an honor to play in the NFL, and I have never taken that lightly,” Rodgers shared. “I am very sorry for all of this.”

