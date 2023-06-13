Lionel Richie says 11-year-old breakdancing fan ‘upstaged’ him on tour

While singing his 1986 hit song, “Dancing on the Ceiling,” the R&B superstar noticed the little girl's impressive moves.

Lionel Richie was “upstaged” by an 11-year-old break dancer during his headlining performance at Cambridge Club Festival in the U.K. on June 10.

The moment occurred when Evie, a young fan, was lifted over the barricade to show off her breakdancing skills, People reports. A Daily Mail video shows the R&B superstar, 73, singing his 1986 hit song “Dancing on the Ceiling” when he noticed her impressive moves.

Richie stops the music and tells the crowd: “They say animals and kids will always upstage you, and I’ve just been upstaged,” he joked, People reports. “That was sneaky!”

US singer Lionel Richie performs during a concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. It’s one of several events over a three-day weekend of celebrations. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

After the concert, Evie told Daily Mail, “I love dancing to Lionel’s songs with my sister, he is my favorite singer. I can’t believe he liked my break dancing.”

Evie attended the show with her sister Abi, 7, and said she will “remember it forever!”

In May, Richie revealed in an interview with Extra that he personally asked King Charles III to appear on “American Idol” with Queen Camilla.

“I actually walked up to the King the day after the coronation and said, ‘Would you like to be on ‘American Idol’ and he said, ‘Yeah.'”

Richie attended King Charles’ crowning ceremony before headlining the coronation concert. TheGrio reported previously that King Charles III, Queen Camilla and several members of the royal family took in the show featuring Katy Perry.

“I’ve known the King quite a long time. He does have this amazing sense of humor that no one knows about,” Richie told Extra. “He’s a secret comedian.”

Meanwhile, Richie told DailyMail.com, also in in May, that having an active sex life is the secret to his youthful appearance.

“Water, sleep, and sweat, not too much red meat. I know it’s real boring. [Sex] will work also and it’s good for your heart,” he told the outlet.

The music legend also slammed speculation that he had plastic surgery, saying it “locks you in for that year [while you recover]” and “you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there.”

“You try and go back to reset, and you can’t,” he added.

