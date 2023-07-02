Celebrate love with Black-owned wedding gifts!

Whether you’re building a registry or uncertain about what to gift, these Black-owned brands make the perfect wedding gifts.

Love is in the air, and wedding season is in full swing. Whether you’re preparing to walk down the aisle or watch a loved one do so, gifts can be one of the most daunting parts of planning or attending a wedding. For couples, it can be overwhelming to create and share a registry; for attendees, it can be challenging to conjure gift ideas that are both unique and fit for happily ever after.

Whether you’re building a registry or clueless about what to buy the happy couple, here’s a list of Black-owned gift ideas just as beautiful as their love.

Marriages are a cause for celebration! Whether the happy couple wants to keep the party going after their big day or relieve the stress of wedding planning, consider gifting them champagne or wine.

The Sip is a Black-owned brand that curates unique boxes of champagne and sparkling wine, perfect for any occasion. Designed to diversify the champagne industry, the gift boxes feature a variety of brands, including some Black-owned bubbly brands.

From Pinot Noir to Chardonnay, Maison Noir Wines is a Black-owned wine company intertwining oenophile lifestyle and street culture to create unique and distinctive wines found in some of New York’s best restaurants.

From glass cake stands to glassware, Estelle Colored Glass is the perfect choice to kick off or elevate any couple’s collection. Designed in an array of colors, the brand’s products are described as “jewels for your table” and are perfect for intimate toasts or dinner parties.

As they say, “Home is where the heart is,” so what’s better than a gift for the couple’s home?

For the couple with a vibrant, eclectic aesthetic, Jungalow creates colorful, pattern-filled home decor designed to bring good vibes into the home. The bold designs of the brand’s rugs, art, and decor will radiate just as vibrantly as the newlyweds’ love.

Envelope the happy couple in a cocoon of softness with Linoto’s 100% linen sheets. These pre-washed, ready-to-use sheets are perfect for the marital bed; from playful tussles and morning snuggles to quiet moments of shared dreams, these sheets will cradle their love story with every thread.

When in doubt, go the thoughtful route; immortalize their love with a custom illustration. A modern take on the family portrait is the perfect way to commemorate the couple’s nuptials.

Give a gift for a couple designed by a couple! Founded by husband-and-wife duo Ray and Val Talbert, Tal & Bert combines the couple’s love for recreational mining and the outdoors. From planters to candles and home decor, each piece is inspired by the mining process and highlights the beauty in imperfections.

If you’re looking for a wide range of unique gift ideas at various price points, Goodee, a Black-owned marketplace, has the perfect wedding gift catalog.

Whether you’re going the safe route by gifting money or writing a card to go along with your gift, consider a Black-owned greeting card to share your well wishes. D. Johnson & Co. Greetings has a wide selection of cards to celebrate all of life’s moments. Similarly, if you want to go the extra mile, the brand offers custom card orders.

