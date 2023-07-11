Gabrielle Union says she ‘might just wear a bikini in the casket’ in response to ageist comments

Gabrielle Union shuts down haters who say she’s too old to wear bikinis or thongs as she continues to make a statement with her style.

One thing about Gabrielle Union: she does not care about other people’s opinions. Whether defending daughter Zaya Wade or facing criticism for her 50/50 financial arrangement with her husband, Union is no stranger to the critical public eye.

Gabrielle Union attends ‘The Perfect Find’ Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Netflix)

During an interview on the “Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr” podcast, the 50-year-old Hollywood veteran shared her experiences aging in the age of social media.

“Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in — like wearing swimsuits?’” said Union, per People magazine. “I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off — and I might just wear a bikini in the casket.’

“[F]or that one commenter, this is for you bitch,” Union added. “It’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, ass-up in the casket.”

Union has never been shy or secretive about her age. After publicly celebrating her 50th birthday last October, the “Truth Be Told” star revealed her gray hairs in a June 2023 Instagram video showcasing her hair regimen.

Similarly, the star does not let her age dictate her stylistic choices.

During the press tour for Netflix’s adaptation of novelist Tia Williams’ “The Perfect Find,” Union showed off her fashion sense and physique, serving several daring looks. For the film’s American Black Film Festival screening, Union stunned the red carpet in a peek-a-boo dress by Burc Akyol featuring a sheer skirt that revealed Union’s well-toned derriere.

Giving fans another angle of the dress in an Instagram post, The “Bring It On” star wrote, “Just enough to get a glimpse 😉.” Union has previously shared how her life experiences to date, including her 2006 divorce from former NFL player Chris Howard and subsequent marriage to NBA star Dwyane Wade, have inspired her to push the bounds of fashion and experiment with bold colors and patterns.

“You’ve got to release fear of judgment and fear of public failure and humiliation and shame,” Union told People. “If I hadn’t [met Wade], I would still be wearing very appropriate but non-memorable little black dresses and blending into the wall.”

Daring or not, Union is one of several Black women in Hollywood, on social media and beyond who are aging like fine wine. Other stars like Union’s birthday twin Tracee Ellis Ross (50), Taraji P. Henson (52), Angela Bassett (64), Halle Berry (56), and influencer Angelique Miles (57) use every opportunity to show off not only their fashion sense but also their impressive physiques.

Ultimately, Union and her peers epitomize the adage, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it.”

