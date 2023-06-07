Gabrielle Union shows us ‘all the grays’ and kicks off debate about hair health

The “Truth Be Told” star took her followers behind the scenes of her natural haircare regime.

People have a lot to say about Gabrielle Union’s hair.

Union takes her followers behind the scenes of her haircare regime using products from her Flawless By Gabrielle Union brand in a recent Instagram reel. During the video, the makeup-free “Truth Be Told” star does a “pre-poo” treatment while showing off her new growth and gray hair.

“Welcome to old age, kids,” she said.

Union said she could tell how much her hair had grown following wearing braids based on the gray in her roots. Throughout the rest of the video, Union continues adding conditioning products, sits under the dryer, combs out her hair, gets help from her daughter Kaavia (who remarks on her mom’s curls returning), and while wearing a white tank and matching briefs, models the finished look, a fluffy, freshly conditioned afro.

Onlookers had much to say. The reel has garnered over 140,000 likes and well over 2,000 comments. While many celebrated Union for being “real” and “transparent” about her hair, others scrutinized the health of her hair and even offered advice.

“I really just want to help,” one user commented. “The hair appears dehydrated. Although, buildup can disguise itself as damage. It looks like you may need a hard water/mineral/buildup remover and a bond repairer to rehab the hair. Then, you can use your products.”

Model Ubah Hassan suggested, “Try rice water it helps with thickening.”

While many seemed to think they were looking at damaged hair going untreated, others recognized that her hair texture and volume is on target for a woman her age, 50.

“I really appreciate this @gabunion,” a user commented. “My hair changed so much as soon as I hit my 40s I got scared. Many don’t realize your hair is affected by hormone changes. Not just your diet, hair products and how you treat your hair. Thank you for putting yourself out there,” she wrote.”

“Big Brother” reality TV star Jodi Rollins said, “Thank you for showing this texture of hair. It is very similar to my own. I feel like the media expects all black women to have long bouncy or coily ringlets. But we have all kinds of hair, and yours is beautiful.”

Others called out how everyone has different hair and thus different hair journeys. Union has been very open about her own hair journey. In 2021, Union opened up to People magazine about how her relationship with her natural hair has evolved.

“I used to think you had to have a certain hair texture in order to be seen as beautiful or dynamic. I don’t have that anymore,” she told the outlet. “I love my own hair. Everything I want to achieve, everything I can dream of, I know I can do it with my own hair.”

