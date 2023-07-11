Naomi Osaka welcomes a baby girl with boyfriend Cordae

Tennis champion and mental health advocate Osaka and Cordae had announced in January that they were expecting their first baby.

Naomi Osaka reportedly has a new bundle of joy!

In recent days, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles with her rapper boyfriend, Cordae, a source confirmed to People magazine.

Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy in January on Instagram. The tennis champ and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, are now the parents of a daughter. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The source told People mom and baby are “doing well.” For now, that’s all the news shared surrounding the baby girl’s birth, as details on exactly when she was born and her name have yet to be officially disclosed to the public. However, the 25-year-old tennis champion did hint to People earlier this year that she and Cordae had been mulling over names.

“We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional,” Osaka told People.

She added that while she expected to have “a ton of cravings” during her pregnancy, she didn’t crave anything “out of the ordinary.”

Osaka announced she was pregnant with her first child with Cordae via a series of photos posted to Instagram in January that included an ultrasound and a lengthy statement.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court, but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she captioned the post.

In the statement, Osaka explained her whirlwind last few years and her hopes for her future child.

“I realize that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted; every day is a new blessing and adventure,” she wrote. “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future; one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom,’ haha.”

Osaka concluded her statement by declaring her intentions to return to the court in 2024 and to continue embracing life lessons throughout 2023. “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life,” she added, “but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually.”

Through social media and interviews, Osaka kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy. In March, she shared photos of herself bumping along in Japan on social media. She also revealed that “A little princess is on the way” when she shared scenes from her princess-themed baby shower in June.

Before revealing the gender of the baby to the public, Osaka told People her intentions for her child.

“I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself. Obviously, I’ve never been a mother before so I’m taking it day by day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of,” she said.

