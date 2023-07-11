Rap Sh!t season 2 trailer, premiere date revealed

The popular show from the mind of Issa Rae returns to the streaming service Max next month.

Get ready for more “Rap Sh!t.” The show from the mind of Issa Rae is back on Max this summer, with brand new episodes hitting the streaming service in August.

Starring Aida Osman and KaMillion, the streaming series was one of Rae’s first television projects post “Insecure,” with a vastly different premise and setting from the other HBO hit. Like the first season, the upcoming second entry of the show follows estranged high school friends Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) in Miami, who come together and form a rap group.

The Miami screening of the first season of HBO Max’s “Rap Sh!t” in July 2022 brought together (from left) director Sadé Clacken Joseph, co-creator Syreeta Singleton, co-star KaMillion, creator Issa Rae and co-star Aida Osman. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for HBO Max)

“In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry,” the official logline reads.

The trailer wastes no time getting into the action of the season, kicking things off with the duo filming music videos, performing as an opening act on tour and more all while trying to balance their personal lives. Check out the clip below:

Issa Rae and Syreeta Singleton on bringing Rap Sh!t to life: ‘It’s such a fun show’ Last year, theGrio caught up with series creators Rae and Syreeta Singleton (who serves as showrunner), who broke down a unique storytelling device in the series. The show heavily features social media, with many shots specifically utilizing YouTube, Instagram Live, and more. “As a creative, trying to tackle ways to tell a story and represent this moment now was top of mind, and social media is such a part of our lives,” Rae explained at the time. “In telling this come-up story about female rappers trying to make it in this day and age you cannot do that without the help of social media.”

The second season of “Rap Sh!t” premieres Aug. 10 on Max, with episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

